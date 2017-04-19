Espinoza: The Abus made a statement

THERE is no truth to the rumor that bounty hunters are acting up after a civic-spirited person offered a P100,000 reward to anyone who can give information to the police or the military on the whereabouts of the Abu Sayyaf members who survived last week’s clash in Inabanga town.

Eight Abus are still allegedly hiding in Bohol after the skirmish with the police and military in Barangay Napo, Inabanga that left nine people killed, including three of the terrorists.

The bounty offer was also timed with the start yesterday of the Association of South Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Panglao Island, Bohol. For security reasons, the name of the person who offered the reward was kept secret.

The cash reward is to encourage people to help the government, particularly the military and the police, in providing the necessary information that would lead to the arrest of these terrorists.

I have reservations, though, about giving reward money in cases like this because this would transform us into mercenaries or make us indolent instead of being truthful to our allegiance to our country. As Filipino, we have the obligation to provide necessary or vital information to the police or military without thinking of receiving something in return.

This is my take. The intention of the Abu Sayyaf in envading Bohol is not only to kidnap their targets but to make a statement to their international benefactors that their operations have reached the Visayas.

With this, every one of us, not only the police and the military, should be on the lookout for suspicious-looking people that set foot in Cebu.

•••

The threat of a transport group to stage another strike on April 25 to protest the phaseout of PUJs that are 15 years old or more shows it does not want improvement in our transport system.

Of course, it’s everyone’s right to protest against the government for redress of grievances. But is the transport group advancing the right or better cause? That is the question.

The move of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to take out from the road rickety PUJs is long overdue. This is about the safety and comfort of the riding public and not about being anti-poor.

If the LTFRB could not implement what the law mandates it to do, then perhaps President Duterte should abolish this office. Anarchy would reign if agencies of government could not enforce laws, rules or regulations they are mandated to implement.