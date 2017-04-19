Malilong: Honoring a promise

MIKE Rama, a political commentator?

He is now, co-hosting with Apas Brgy. Captain Ramil Ayuman a radio program at two in the afternoon on station dyRC. They started airing last Monday.

I have not listened to the program yet and I’m not sure if it already has a name. If it hasn’t and Mike doesn’t mind a suggestion, I propose that it be called Rule of Law, which was his rallying cry during the first months of his second term when he was given a rough time by the Aquino administration.

Mike’s family is no stranger to media, although as far as I can remember, he is the only one to have chosen the broadcast medium as his entry point. His grandfather, Vicente, was a newspaperman as was his uncle, Napoleon.

Not that I expect Mike to pursue a media career. He is just another politician looking for something to occupy himself with while waiting for the next elections. He does not plan to be a journalist but is merely trying to keep himself in the public consciousness in preparation for Rama vs. Osmeña, round three.

Rama is aching for that winner-takes-all match and will do anything to make it happen. He has been meeting with barangay captains and other leaders frequently during the last few weeks. The only thing he has not done so far was to tell Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella to set aside any thoughts of running for mayor in 2019 but that may not be long in coming.

Never mind that Rama promised to make Labella his Team Rama bet for mayor in 2019. The former mayor can always claim the promise was conditioned upon his winning against Osmeña last May 2016.

Rama should not have any problem convincing Labella to give way to him. Labella has on many occasions told friends he’s tired of the political wheeling and dealing and would have no regrets about quitting politics if only to uphold his convictions. I doubt if he would even try to remind Rama of his 2016 proclamation of Labella as his “anointed” in 2019.

Many will, of course, recall how Rama benefitted from a similar promise. Before Rama’s brother Eddie died, he got then Mayor Tomas Osmeña to promise to make Mike the BOPK candidate for mayor in 2010. Many BOPK leaders and supporters did not like Mike and objected to his candidacy but Osmena kept his word. But honoring one’s word is a choice.

Will Rama win? To quote another hackneyed expression, the ball is round. But many Team Rama leaders are not very confident about their chances of recapturing City Hall in 2019 with Mike as standard bearer. And they’re insisting that the selection of the candidate for mayor “should follow a process.” That might be a problem.