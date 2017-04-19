Seares: Lapu-Lapu as fish, statue, medal

FIRST, the fish. The Lapu-Lapu City Council is said to have banned the use of the name “Lapu-Lapu” for the groper, although I have yet to see documentary evidence of that. Not the ordinance or even a story about it in news archives.

Still, would the ban be necessary when only in Luzon is the fish named after Cebu’s hero? In Visayas and Mindanao, the name is “pugapo” although market vendors say some buyers carelessly swap terms.

Besides, it’s no cheap fish. It accounts for over $25 million annual revenue for the groper, especially the much-demanded leopard coral trout (Pinoys buy only 5% of the produce, the ones rejected by exporters). And it’s said to help livelihood of more than 100,000 people.

Monument in Luneta

Naming a prize fish after the hero isn’t demeaning. But it’s not as prideful and celebratory as a 40-foot bronze statue at Rizal Park in Manila where Cebu’s hero stands 400 meters away from national hero Jose Rizal.

A place of honor that the National Historical Institute wanted to deny Lapu-Lapu. NHS argued that the monument donated by Korean Freedom League in 2004 shouldn’t be at the Luneta, a place only for heroes who died there. Nonsense, Sen. Richard Gordon then said, Lapu-Lapu resisted foreign aggression earlier than most other Filipinos.

Oddly, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Paz Radaza wanted the hard-fought honor taken away by working for the statue’s transfer to an islet near the entrance to Mactan, ala Statue of Liberty in New York. Her initiative collapsed when Rep. Raul del Mar resisted, arguing that Lapu-Lapu could secure another statue (perhaps even bigger) and leave the hero at its enviable spot in Rizal Park. Except for a smaller statue at Paseo de Roxas-Makati Ave., there’s no other highly visible tribute to Lapu-Lapu in the capital region.

Casualties

From fish to monument to presidential honor. The Order of Lapu-Lapu, named last week after the hero by President Duterte, aims to recognize those who “contribute significantly” to an activity that pushes his advocacy on drugs and corruption.

Three medals comprise the award: Lapu-Lapu, Kalasag and Kampilan. One has to die or lose properties to get Kalasag; an injury merits only a Kampilan.

Toll on the awardee is factored in but not the other casualties and the “collateral damage.” Point of curiosity: how many drug traffickers does a police officer have to arrest or gun down to deserve a Lapu-Lapu medal.