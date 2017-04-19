Wenceslao: Evasco-Go rift

UNLIKE some of my friends, I do not know personally and haven’t met in person Secretary of the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr. I first heard of him only when he became mayor of Maribojoc town in Bohol in 2007 until 2016. That was when his past was dug up, including his being a former priest and activist. His involvement in the underground was deeper than what many other former priests could go.

Considering the background, I would bet on him in any power struggle within the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. Reports say he is currently engaged in a tug-of-war for Duterte’s attention with Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go. The conflict reached a mini peak of sorts with the firing by the president of undersecretary Halmen Valdez, Evasco’s representative in the National Food Authority (NFA) Council.

But Valdez’s firing, which was announced by no less than Duterte himself before he left for the Middle East a couple of weeks ago, is not what this column is about. This even if I find the firing unfair although consistent with the way things are being done under this administration (fire at the target first, find an explanation or proof later).

I just read an interesting article written by Manila Times president, chief executive officer and executive editor Dante A. Ang titled, “Rice cartel inside NFA alive and well” (www.malinatimes.net, April 19, 2017). Ang, by the way, was once high profile when Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was president.

The main reason that the president presented for firing Valdez was that she contradicted the announced policy of non-importation of rice during the harvest season, one that is seen to benefit local farmers who can sell the commodity at higher prices because of lack of competition from the imported kind. Valdez had wanted to extend the permits given to rice importers under the minimum access volume (MAV) scheme. That extension was approved by the NFA Council headed by Evasco.

It turned out, according to the Manila Times article, that NFA Administrator Jason Laureano Aquino, who supposedly reports directly to Bong Go and not to Evasco, “had signed three import permits from Vietnam on March 13, way beyond the MAV February 28 deadline.” Copies of the signed documents were posted together with the article. Apparently, the president didn’t know of this before he fired Valdez.

Aquino, a former military man, is supposedly against rice importation by private importers and prefers government-to-government procurement, a scheme opposed by Evasco for many reasons, including the point that it would drain limited government resources (a part of which could eventually go to the pockets of corrupt government officials). So Aquino’s signing of the import permits contradicted his own stance on the matter.

I find this interesting because this involves a very sensitive matter: the availability of an important resource, rice, in the market. If government policy errs on this one because of infighting, corruption or incompetence, many would suffer. The mess created would be bigger than the one we are seeing at the Bureau of Immigration.