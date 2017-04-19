Wenceslao: My speculation

I AM not surprised about talks, some of these being circulated in social media, about armed men arriving in Cebu from somewhere. Rumors always follow a big event like that clash between government troops and Abu Sayyaf terrorists in Inabanga, Bohol. More so because while three of the 11 armed men were killed in the firefight, the rest slipped through the government cordon.

With social media, everybody can post information, even if unverified, and can share anything they receive, again without verification. The democratization of information gathering and sharing can be both a boon and a bane. And this is again shown in the aftermath of the Inabanga clash. I agree with Cebu Provincial Police Chief Eric Noble: don’t believe in unverified reports about visiting armed men.

But we must continue to be vigilant considering that the whereabouts of the eight terrorists are still unknown and because the presence of the Abus in Inabanga has not been explained adequately. I initially linked the clash to the earlier advisory of the US Embassy to its citizens that mentioned plans by terrorists to kidnap tourists in Cebu and Bohol. But when I saw the photos by SunStar lensman Alex Badayos of the three pumpboats the armed men rode in, I began to doubt.

Those pumpboats were rather small for what I initially thought was an operation so big (kidnapping, for the Abus is surely a major undertaking). No doubt those pumpboats were powerful, with each one reportedly having two engines. But if the armed men numbered 11, that would mean two boats having three people on board and the third boat having four. With pumpboats that small, where would the hostages be placed? Reminds me of that joke about what a small can of sardines contains.

Somebody whispered in my ear that a bigger boat was probably waiting somewhere near Inabanga. But that’s mere speculation because we haven’t heard reports about mysterious vessels in the seas nearby during that time.

So again, why were the armed men in Inabanga?

I continue to scoff at speculations that the Abus were targeting Tagbilaran City and Panglao island nearby. I stayed in Bohol for more than a year in the late ‘80s and penetrated some areas of the province’s vast hinterlands. I can tell you that going from Inabanga to Tagbilaran crossing Bohol’s mountain ranges and forested areas without mass support is definitely not a “walk in the park.”

Given that, I continue to insist that if ever the Abus had a target with Inabanga as jump-off point, it should be Mactan island, or the resorts there.

That is, if the motivation was, indeed, to abduct tourists. But that was negated by the size of the pumpboats used. Were they on vacation as others speculated? Mmmm. Spending vacation while armed to the teeth? That would be laughable. So I am leaning on the theory that the armed men were establishing a forward base in Inabanga to launch abductions possibly on nearby Mactan island. That’s a speculation, true, but that is my speculation.

Are the armed men still in Bohol? Possibly. But consider this: Those are Abus without a mass base in the hinterlands. Their instinct is to flee the area using the sea. Incidentally, Bohol has a long coast.