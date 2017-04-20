Editorial: ‘Weder-weder lang’ in Cebu City

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is facing a number of cases filed by people identified with Team Rama. He could not complain, however, because when Michael Rama was mayor, he also tried to unsettle him with some schemes of his own. But the speed with which the latest case was filed is impressive.

Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Lemar Alcover, son of Team Rama City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., filed a case with the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against Osmeña and four Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) councilors a few days after their high-profile turnover of an ambulance to Aileen Guardo, the Osmeña-appointed head of the so-called Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in the said barangay.

Aileen is wife of suspended City Councilor Jerry Guardo, who recently shifted allegiance to the BOPK after winning in last year’s elections under Team Rama. Aileen was also Alcover’s opponent in Sambag 1 in the 2013 barangay polls. And, in a proof of how weak the party system in the country is, Aileen ran under Team Rama while Alcover was identified with the BOPK.

Rama, who was mayor at that time, had claimed 41 of his allies won as village chiefs out of the city’s 80 barangays. He identified Alcover as one of the BOPK-allied barangay captains who were “harmless.” Osmeña must have felt the same way when he embraced Guardo and his wife, even if they were once identified with Team Rama, and let go of Alcover. That’s how the political wheel turned.

Alcover has the right to go to court on this one considering that, under normal circumstances, that ambulance would have been turned over to the barangay officials and not to Guardo’s wife, who is essentially a civilian. Hopefully, the Ombudsman would also tackle the matter of Osmeña creating BMOs in barangays run by Team Rama-allied officials.

But Alcover knows that playing favorites was also a Rama fault, as shown by his distribution of the vehicles bought when he was mayor. That should not be made an excuse, though, for continuing the practice. There should be a way to end the damaging effect of this “weder-weder lang” act.