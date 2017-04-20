Libre: Being toothful

MANDAUE City seeks towing firms’ help to address traffic woes.

“Tow be or not tow be?”--that is the question.

Three public school teachers face trial in court for extortion, estafa.

This should serve as a lesson.

DENR urges local government units: practice responsible tourism.

Doing otherwise is called detourism.

Cebu City Hall stops three quarry operations.

The operators dug their own graves?

DOST-Central Visayas checks hybrid bus affected by recent flooding.

All’s wheel that ends well.

Six thousand pupils in Naga get dental kits.

The donors were thoughtful, the kids toothful.

Elderly in Dalaguete town receive free medicines.

The supply will outlive the patients.

American nabbed for not paying hotel bill.

He doesn’t have to pay for accommodation if he’s in jail.

Twelve thousand teachers learn practical wealth management.

Is increased pay in the course material?

President Duterte refuses to accept UP honorary award.

Who needs a doctorate when you’ve got the highest title, president?