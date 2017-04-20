Tell it to SunStar: Workers to benefit from corporate tax cut

CORPORATIONS should be able to pay their employees higher wages once Congress slashes the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Corporations are bound to generate substantial cost-savings from the five-percentage point cut in the applicable income tax rate, and we are counting on them to use some of the extra money to help raise the living standards of their workers through higher salaries as well as non-wage benefits.

In fact, we are hoping that many corporations will start voluntarily adopting the profit-sharing plan for employees that we’ve been proposing.

A COL Financial Group Inc. study showed that the reduction in corporate income tax rate to 25 percent would “immediately lead to a seven percent increase in corporate earnings.”

COL Financial is the country’s leading online stockbrokerage firm, and performs studies on the impact of policy changes, including tax reforms, on some of the biggest corporations.

We estimate that the 1,000 largest corporations (by gross revenue) alone raked in an aggregate net income of P1.5 trillion in 2016. Using COL Financial’s projected seven-percent rise in earnings due to the tax cut, the top 1,000 firms would enjoy a P105-billion increase in their combined net profit.

Under House Bill 2625, or the proposed Profit-Sharing Act, the amount handed out by a firm as the 10-percent profit share of its employees shall be treated as tax credit that may be used to pay for the firm’s income tax obligations the following year.

The shared profit shall not affect or diminish in any way the salaries, 13th month pay and other existing statutory as well as collective bargaining agreement (CBA)-specified benefits enjoyed by employees.

Another potential beneficiary of the lower corporate income tax rate would be jobs creation. Corporations could also choose to spend some of their savings from the tax cut to enlarge their operations, thus helping to create new jobs.

The proposed reduction in the corporate income tax rate is part of the Duterte administration’s strategy to establish a new tax regime that is simpler, fairer, and more efficient--characterized by low rates and a broad base that promotes investment, job creation and poverty alleviation.

The administration’s tax reform package also seeks to lower personal income tax rates, expand the value-added tax (VAT) base, adjust excise taxes on petroleum and automobiles, and ease the rates of estate and donor’s taxes.--Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza