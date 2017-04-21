Barrita: No friendly skies over Pag-asa
PRESIDENT Rody Duterte won’t fly to Philippine-occupied Pag-asa island in the South China Sea to raise the Philippine flag when the country celebrates Independence Day on June 12.
He said China dissuaded him from doing so. “Because of our friendship with China and because we value your friendship, we will not, I will not go there to raise the Philippine flag,” he said in a speech last week in Saudi Arabia.
He said he may send his son instead to the island, also known as Thitu.
•••
On Friday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Gen. Eduardo, Año, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, visited Pag-asa to assert the country’s claim to the disputed area.
Lorenzana was the first defense chief to visit the Philippine-claimed territory in nearly 20 years.
Well, the president’s order was to occupy these islands. Pag-asa, already a town, is occupied by some 300 Filipinos, mostly fishermen.
•••
But the Chinese military challenged Lorenzana’s party, which was on board two Philippine military planes, while on its way to Pag-asa. Año was aboard a C-295 while Lorenzana was on a C-130.
The pilots of the C-295 said they were told it is entering Chinese territory and should stay away to avoid miscalculation.
A situation such as that would be precarious if President Duterte were on board. Nobody knows where a minor misunderstanding would lead up to.
•••
Lorenzana and the Philippine military top brass’ visit to Pag-asa came after reports the Chinese Coast Guard fired warning shots to drive Filipino fishermen away from Union Bank, also in the disputed South China Sea.
The Philippine leadership treated China as a friend and was even dissuaded from visiting Pag-asa island. Yet they fired warning shots at Filipino fishermen and they’re still considered friends.
With friends like that, who needs enemies?
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!