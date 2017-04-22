Briones: No bliss in ignorance

ARE most Filipinos easily hoodwinked?

Okay, that didn’t come out right.

How about this? Are most Filipinos gullible? Hmm. Again, “gullible” may be too strong a word. Naive, maybe?

I’m referring to that trait, that propensity to believe, collectively, hook, line and sinker what’s put out there.

I’m no psychologist and I won’t pretend to be one by giving you some psychobabble answer. I’m just writing my observations as a member of the general public. I think it’s a relevant topic, considering what has been going on in our neck of the woods.

How else do you explain what happened to the six persons who were detained by Oslob police last Thursday? Although if you ask Oslob police, the group’s stay in the station was a “voluntary submission for clarification and verification purposes.”

Tell it to the marines.

The only reason the vehicle of the five men from Lanao del Norte and one man from Bacolod was stopped was because employees and patients of a clinic in Balamban panicked when two members of the group dropped by earlier to see a doctor but refused to tell the nurse the nature of the visit, which turned out to be personal so I won’t bother to mention that here.

Noticing that they weren’t welcome, the group left in a hurry.

The clinic’s security guard took down their vehicle’s plate number and gave it to police, who forwarded it to the Cebu Provincial Police Office. The plate number was disseminated to all the police stations in the province, which then conducted checkpoints.

And so the harrowing ordeal of the group, whose members sell toys and clothes in towns celebrating their fiesta, began.

And yes, it must have been harrowing. How else do you describe being stopped in your tracks on suspicion of being a terrorist? And all because the clinic’s staff and patients were conditioned to believe the worst because that’s what they’ve heard, seen or read on the news.

Maybe their reaction had something to do with Cebu being a homogeneous society, religiously and linguistically.

Everyone else is an outsider, a stranger, someone who acts strange, suspicious, acting suspiciously, suspicous-looking… ergo, they must be reported to authorities so goes the train of thought of the feeble many.

I don’t want to describe the Oslob incident as an example of racial-profiling, as race has nothing to do with the current social paranoia. But Oslob police must have heard warning bells when they discovered that five members of the group come from Lanao del Norte, a predominantly-Muslim region in Mindanao.

They and members of the Armed Force, after all, have been looking for suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf, a Jihadist terror group, who survived the clash with government troops in Inabanga, Bohol last April 11.

For most Cebuanos, their only contact with Muslims is when they purchase pirated DVDs downtown.

So when an encounter takes place outside this “normal milieu,” like what happened in Balamban and Oslob, pandemonium ensues.