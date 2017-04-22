Lim: Normal life

FIVE days ago, I arrived in New Jersey. My sister, upon seeing me, exclaims, “I can’t believe they actually sliced off a part of your kidney.” “I can’t either,” I reply.

“No lifting,” my sisters tell me. “No cleaning, either.” This has been the constant refrain from just about everyone in the last few weeks. I’ve had to invoke my doctor’s pronouncement several times that I can now return to normal life.

“But does the doctor know what your “normal” life is like?” my cousin asks me.

“I’m fine,” I insist. “I have to return to normal life or I’ll never get there.”

I admit the first few weeks after surgery were a bit hellish. It was not so much the surgical site that bothered me because most times, it simply felt numb and dead that I often wondered if my body would ever be the same again. Would feeling ever return there?

I could not sleep longer than four hours. Usually, I’d wake up after two or three hours, have excruciating back pain and feel like my entire abdomen was paralyzed. During the day, sometimes, it was fine and sometimes, it felt like it was on fire. Most times, though, my abdomen felt weak and herniated—like it would fall out somehow.

After much googling and then finally consulting my father’s physical therapist whom I had apprised about the muscles and nerves cut during surgery, he told me my back pain was due to the injury to the muscles in my stomach. “When the stomach is weak, the back takes the hit,” he tells me.

“Can muscles be repaired and regenerated?” I desperately ask him. “Oh yes,” he told me. “But you have to start moving now.” He gave me some exercises I could do even while lying down. In less than 10 days, the back pain was gone for good.

Three weeks after surgery, I tell my nurses it’s time for them to go. “Ma’am, how will you get out of bed?” they ask me. Until then, they had to assist me as I was not supposed to exert any force to guard against internal bleeding. “Well, I will have to learn to do it without you.” I told them. And I did.

I’ve been cautioned by everyone to take things slow. “Unfortunately, I’m like a wild horse that needs to be reined in,” I tell a friend who begs me not to overdo.

“You’re being stubborn,” my sisters tell me. “I’m not,” I tell them. “As far as the incision goes, it’s completely healed. I can do whatever I want now. My doctor says I can return to normal life.”

In Nami Island, six weeks after surgery, I spotted a zip line. “Hmm…do you think I could do that?” I ask my cousin. “Would that be considered normal post-surgery activity?” she replies. Hmm…probably not. I decide not to do it because I didn’t want to jinx my next trip.

On my first night in New Jersey, I was down on my knees, cleaning the bathroom in my sister’s house. “What do you think you’re doing?” my sister asks me.

“Normal life means doing what you normally do in your life,” I tell her. “I’m just following doctor’s orders.”