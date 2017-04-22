Malilong: Think before you believe

ON Holy Thursday the other week, I received a message on my cell phone advising “everyone in Cebu to stay clear of malls for the time being.”

“We received intelligence of four women from Basilan plotting to do suicide bombings in malls in Cebu,” the message read. “All malls are on high alert.”

The information came from a sister of an officer of the Presidential Security Group and was confirmed by no less than “Gen. Bato’s staff,” it said.

I’m sure the sender was well-intentioned in relaying the “information” to me and, I’m sure, to his many other friends. But I cannot say the same about the message’s author, whoever he was. That was why I ignored it completely, including the advice to “please pass by personal message only.” The last time I heard, “rumor-mongering” was still a crime.

The supposed “intelligence” must have been a prank from someone who had nothing else to do to amuse himself during the holidays or a malicious attempt to cause panic and hurt the malls, not necessarily in that order.

The story was simply full of holes to be believable. Suicide bombing has not been tried anywhere in the country, why experiment with it in Cebu which is far from where the presumed “suicide bombers” are based? The PSG’s primary mandate is to protect the President and other high officials, how come the “intelligence” reports concerning mall security were received and processed by them? And confirmed by an unnamed Bato staff?

If the threat were real and imminent, the warning would have been made more openly and more seriously than through a message from an anonymous tipster. Any thinking mind would have realized that. And, at the risk of sounding colonial-minded, why hadn’t the US State Department warned their citizens to avoid the malls?

Unfortunately, rumors during these times have become like superstition. You’re not sure they’re true but decide there is no harm in believing them. Yes, just like the belief that you should not visit a wake one after the other or that you should not go straight home coming from a wake because it would bring bad luck to you and your family.

These are trying times, no doubt about it. And the danger to our personal safety coming from the Abu Sayyaf cannot and should not be sneezed at. But we have to think clearly and rationally. We cannot and should not believe every claim of sighting of armed terrorists and of this and that being targeted for mayhem. And most of all, we should not be spreading it indiscriminately.

We have to trust that the authorities are doing their jobs. Otherwise, the enemy shall have already won.