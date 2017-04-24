Briones: Terrorist-spotting

BETTER safe than sorry, I agree. But it’s not enough for authorities to tell the public to be vigilant or to report suspicious persons or activities. They need to provide guidelines.

You see, what may be suspicious to one may not be suspicious to another. Not only that, some people might take advantage of the situation and use it to slight an enemy or to prank someone.

The discovery of Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol with a local convert to the group’s cause guiding them has proven that the bandits are no longer confining themselves to Mindanao.

Perhaps the southern island is getting too crowded for them, especially after President Duterte declared an all-out war against the Jihadist terror group.

But before it can ferret out terrorist elements, the public needs to have an inkling of how. Otherwise, it’s left to grope in the dark.

With this scenario, authorities will end up getting distracted from their job because they’ll be too busy verifying every report of armed sightings or suspicious actions.

So far, only Cebu City Mayor Osmeña has come up with a no-nonsense advice on how to deal with the situation, so I hope he won’t mind me sharing his Facebook post on the matter:

“...It’s very simple: just be wary of any houses in your area that is occupied exclusively by men who you don’t recognize.

“When a terror cell wants to infiltrate a new area, they need a place to stay. They usually pick a neighborhood where they can blend in. If you know a house that’s for rent that is suddenly occupied by new people, especially if it’s all men, please report it to your nearest police precinct commander or to me directly at 0917 329 9999. First hand information ONLY. No chismis.

“I also encourage all legally-armed citizens with Permits to Carry to exercise their responsibilities. Do NOT be gung-ho. Avoid any fight as much as possible, but be aware. If on the small chance something does happen in Cebu, one of you will most likely be there when it starts and long before any police show up. Do ONLY what you must to protect your fellow Cebuanos. Remember, you are a deterrent more than anything else. A terrorist is much less likely to target an area where the victims can shoot back. Your police and military will do their best to make sure it doesn’t come to that.”

According to Osmeña, Cebuano Muslims are “the first and best line of defense from any terrorist attack.”

There’s no denying the public needs to be on the lookout. The Abu Sayyaf threat may not be imminent, but it is real. However, I also don’t want Cebu’s tiny Muslim population to bear the brunt of Christian Filipinos’ unspoken prejudice.