Editorial: Advance responsible tourism

Cebu tour operators recently resumed offering day tours to Bohol after tourism was suspended in the wake of security operations mounted against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) during the early part of this month.

The clash between the ASG and government troops in Inabanga, Bohol was not the only one that worried local tourism stakeholders.

Last April 9, the United States Embassy in Manila issued an advisory warning its citizens to “be mindful of the importance of taking preventative measures to ensure their safety and security,” following “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups “may attempt to conduct kidnappings” in Cebu and Bohol, reported SunStar Cebu.

With the country blessed by natural wonders, a full cultural calendar and good weather during the months of summer, the industry has always taken advantage of this season as one of tourism’s peak seasons.

However, it is not only threats imposed by terrorism that should concern the public and the authorities. Tourism itself exerts pressure, which must be combatted through mindful policies promoting practices that balance priorities sustaining the environment, maintaining livability, creating livelihood, protecting culture, and providing recreation.

After 50 sacks of garbage were recently gathered from the shores of Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island, Dr. Alicia Lustica urged local government units (LGUs) to “practice responsible tourism”.

According to Justin K. Vestil’s report in SunStar Cebu on April 20, the head of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7’s Biodiversity, Coastal, Wetlands and Ecotourism Research Center (BCWERC) emphasized LGUs’ responsibility to clean and maintain tourism sites.

Cebu Port Authority data show that about 35,000 local and foreign tourists visited Santa Fe during the Holy Week. The town also hosted the Isla Music Festival 2017 during the week-long break.

Residents helped workers clean up the shores. In this light, the 50 sacks of garbage should also be seen as public participation in shouldering the responsibilities, and not just the economic benefits, of tourism.

However, the Municipal Government of Santa Fe should not wait for next year’s Holy Week to implement Zero Waste Policy since Santa Fe is a year-round tourist attraction.

Beyond clean-up drives, responsible tourism is sustained through a program of educating the citizens and visitors about sharing the stake to preserve tangible and intangible local heritage, as well as ensuring safety and security.

Town elders in the Sagada town of the Mountain Province performed the daw-es, a cleansing ritual, BE READY. Local governments must lead citizens and tourists in foreseeing the consequences of tourism boom, such as the competition for water and transportation, pressure on natural resources, and threats to safety and security, employment and health. after a 15-year-old student died in the Sumaguing and Lumiang caves, reported sunstar.com.ph.

Maria Elena Catajan of SunStar Baguio reported on Apr. 4 that a Grade 8 student entered the cave from the back, instead of the main access point from the Sumaguing side.

Sagada Tourism Officer Robert Pangod told SunStar Baguio that among the LGU’s challenges in forming a “sustainable tourism plan for balancing tourists and its effects” are the residents’ practice of going without guides and entering the caves from other access points.

A popular tourist destination, Sagada drew “a bigger influx of tourists” last year after the indie hit, “That Thing Called Tadhana,” popularized Sagada’s Mt. Kiltepan as a “Mecca for healing broken hearts,” reported SunStar Baguio.

Despite the physical challenges and risks—in August 2013, heavy rains raised the underground water in the Sumaguing Cave, trapping 30 tourists and guides, including a Pangasinan visitor who remained missing after she was swept away by the strong current—spelunkers continue to be drawn to test their limits in the Sagada caves.

More disquieting, the LGU opened again the Sagada caves to visitors just two days after the April 3 death, reported sunstar.com.ph.

Responsible tourism must be a proactive, not a reactive and public relation-boosting, measure to sustain the industry. This means attracting about 6.1 million tourists for the national capital, populated by about eight million.