Editorial: Shedding light on Abus in Bohol

THE hunt for the remnants of Abu Sayyaf Group elements who figured in an encounter with government troops in Inabanga, Bohol a couple of weeks ago has resulted in the death in neighboring Clarin town of four more “terrorists,” including Joselito Melloria, the Inabanga native from Barangay Napo who married a woman from Zamboanga. The three other alleged Abus were still unidentified.

In the Inabanga clash, three terrorists were killed together with an elderly couple (a policeman and three soldiers were killed on the government side). That makes seven suspected Abu Sayyaf members slain, if Melloria is counted as a member of the terrorist group. Reports vary as to the number of the remaining Abus who are still on the run. Some say three, some say four.

But it’s not only about the number. Description on the participation of Melloria in the terrorist group has shifted. He was initially identified as a guide in the initial clash. A statement by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and the Central Command said he took over the leadership of the group after the death in Inabanga of the alleged leader, Muammar Askali a.k.a. “Abu Rami.”

But authorities apparently can’t be sure of its claim considering that all the encountered Abus have been killed. Melloria could have validated whatever narrative has so far been told the public but he is dead. Information from Mindanao from where the terrorist group came from seems limited. Still, being the ones with intimate knowledge of the clashes and the pursuit operation, what the police and the military say have to be believed unless contrary information surfaces.

However, the arrest near the most recent encounter site in Clarin of a police official assigned in Davao City and an alleged bomb maker who are supposedly out to rescue the fleeing terrorists may be the break we have been hoping for. That is, if they are really what they are being described and authorities can extract information or cooperation from them.

As we have pointed out before, we need to get to the bottom of this Abu entry to Bohol so we can prepare genuinely and adequately for similar acts by the group in Central Visayas.