Seares: ‘Inordinate delay’ gets scoundrels off

HERE’S one Sandiganbayan principle that even President Duterte can only helplessly watch as suspected corrupt public officials walk: the anti-graft court’s doctrine of “inordinate delay.”

Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and her daughter Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog last April 12 were acquitted of corruption by the anti-graft court. Two among many in a spate of cases the anti-graft court has thrown out lately because of “inordinate delay.”

“Inordinate” means “excessive or immoderate.” Delay is so long that the right of the accused is violated under the precept that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

Ugly part

But here’s where its ugly head comes up. In supposedly giving justice to the accused, it may also be subverting public justice. And it’s when the delay is caused by negligence or fraud in the ombudsman’s office or unethical defense strategy. Besides, what’s delay’s threshold, given the ombudsman’s speed and capacity to dispose of cases? Sandiganbayan barometer has swung from as high as 14 years to as low as four years (six years in the Parojinogs’ case). The gauge allows too much discretion, which usually abets graft.

The Parojinogs awarded a contract to build a gymnasium to a company owned by the mayor’s children. Sandiganbayan dumped the case after a mere motion to quash, before the state could even present its evidence. Guilt or innocence was not resolved, with the loss of public funds and the wrong not redressed.

Duterte wouldn’t be happy seeing father and daughter go free. They are also listed in his “narcolist”: alleged drug personalities, with Nova Princess as reported girl friend of Herbert Colangco whom Duterte tagged as member of the country’s drug triad.

Who benefited

But even taking out the drug angle, we should be disturbed by this escape hatch in prosecuting corruption suspects, even though officials from Cebu were among those whom the doctrine got off the hook.

While the case is pending, the accused may still run for and serve public office. It’s in the elected official’s interest that the case takes ages to end, to be capped ironically by a dismissal the same delay would justify.

Aguinaldo doctrine

It’s a principle as heavily abused as the infamous Aguinaldo doctrine, in which reason for the theory is killed in practice.

“Inordinate delay” must have been so wrongfully applied that the ombudsman has petitioned the Supreme Court to suspend or abolish the doctrine.

There may be some relief soon -- unless it would take an inordinately long time for the high court to rule..