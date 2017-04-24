Seares: ‘Why the heck is de Lima in Time list?’

Criticisms of the Time 100 list were expected by the weekly newsmagazine’s editors, more so this year when conflicts between people and ideologies are more polarized and intense.

Time specified the quarrels between US President Donald Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un and, yes, between President Duterte and Leila de Lima.

Those who decry the presence of de Lima in the list, including Palace communicators, note that she was being charged with and jailed for a drug-related crime, not for her attacks against Duterte’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs.

Symbol of dissent

Magazine editors who picked the Time listers apparently saw her mostly as symbol of dissent against a president who ran roughshod over basic rights.

They considered her a victim of repression and oppression, capped by the crime charges mostly backed by the testimony of convicts.

To many Filipinos, especially those rooting for Duterte, de Lima is no crusader for public good: an obstructionist whose service record is tainted with allegations of extorting money from drug dealers and hooking up with a married man, her bodyguard and driver.

To international media, however, the death toll in the illegal drugs campaign is troubling. And de Lima is the lone woman who has dared to cross swords with a president who cussed the US president, the UN chief, the European Union and the pope and wouldn’t bother with the basic rights that America peddles with its economic aid and trade benefits.

Conversation

“Time” explains that putting the protagonists in one special feature set them on “a conversation.”

The editors need someone to pit against Duterte: de Lima serves that purpose.

The magazine, constantly watching out for conflict and symbols, finds de Lima as counter balance to Duterte. Better icon than Sen. Antonio Trillanes who hasn’t been “persecuted” by Duterte and has no bruises to show.

Personalities and their ideas collide and clash even in the same magazine pages where they are put.

Villain

Critics say she’s the bad guy and Duterte is the nation’s hero. But then, as “Time” repeatedly explains, she still qualifies for the list. The magazine’s annual search, which it calls the “intersection of accomplishment and renown” may include scoundrels. Both the good and the evil as long as it represents “a force for change.”

But “Time” Time editors and Time 100 alumni who helped pick de Lima might be proven wrong. If prosecutors could prove beyond reasonable doubt that she traded in drugs and accepted bribe money when she was justice secretary.

For now, to the magazine, she’s a useful combatant to pit against Duterte.