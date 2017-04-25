Barrita: ‘Sleeping with the enemy,’ Abu’s ma-in-law

PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza, suspected of attempting to help or rescue Abu Sayyaf bandits in Clarin, Bohol, was “sleeping with the enemy.”

Nobleza was arrested Saturday together with her driver and lover, terrorist and bomb expert Renierlo Dongon, alias “Kudri,” an Abu Sayyaf member, after they evaded a checkpoint in Clarin hinterlands.

If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas. If you lie down with a bomb expert, would you get explosions of joy?

•••

Bato said Nobleza, hitched to a former police attaché to Pakistan, was with the defunct Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission when she “fell in love” with Dongon, while he was detained for double murder in 2013.

Bato said that Nobleza first met Dongon when he was held in Camp Crame over the bombing in Maxandrea Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City in 2012 that killed four people, including two policemen.

As the Jose Feliciano song goes, “Love comes from the most unexpected places.”

•••

At the time of their arrest, Nobleza and Dongon were aboard a black pickup with Dongon’s mother and his 13-year-old nephew, who is the son of Ahmad Santos, Rajah Solaiman Group leader and Dongon’s brother-in-law.

Dongon’s mother has daughters married to the slain Indonesian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan; to the late Abu Sayyaf leader Khadaffy Janjalani; to Abu Solaiman, who was linked to the 2004 Superferry bombing; and to Ahmad Santos, a Bicutan detainee.

As Bato said, Dongon’s mother is the “hardcore mother-in-law of the Abu Sayyaf.”

•••

Bato said Nobleza, Davao Region PNP Crime Laboratory deputy chief, was attending a human resource management course at the PNP Training Service in Camp Crame.

But Nobleza skipped her schooling to travel to Clarin, Bohol, driving all the way from Manila to Leyte and then to Bohol.

Nobleza claimed it was a tour of Clarin. Indeed, what a tour it was.