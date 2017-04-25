Tell it to SunStar: Case against the President won’t prosper

ON Atty. Jude Josue Sabio, lawyer of Mr. Edgardo Matabato, asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to hold President Rodrigo Duterte accountable for mass murder in the Philippines:

The timing of the filing of the case is suspect-- apparently meant to create negative news in the midst of the Philippines Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) debut; as it cannot prosper.

International Criminal Court rules provide that the ICC, as a court of last resort, will only exercise jurisdiction over a case once legal remedies in the Philippines have been exhausted.

Atty. Sabio or his client, Mr. Edgardo Matobato, did not avail/exhaust all domestic remedies allowed under the Philippine Constitution.

Furthermore, an independent Senate investigated the charges hurled against the President with self-confessed hitman Mr. Batobato as star witness. As such, there is no unwillingness or inability on the part of the State to investigate and prosecute the President.

The so-called “extrajudicial killings,” are not state-sanctioned or state-sponsored. Police authorities are conducting legitimate operations that require observance of operational protocols and those who breach procedures are made to answer before the law.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has an Internal Affairs Service (IAS) tasked to probe police accused of violating procedures. This body can suspend or dismiss PNP personnel based on violations incurred and can recommend the filing of criminal charges.

The intent of this filing in ICC is clearly to embarrass and shame the President, and undermine the duly constituted government of the Philippines. It is a cynical effort against the reform-oriented agenda of the Duterte administration and of the betterment of the lives of the Filipino people.--Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella

Houses for Kadamay

A tear fell when I witnessed on TV the President’s pronouncement to give to the Kadamay people the housing units intended for the military and the Philippine National Police (PNP) and that he will cause to build a new housing units for the military and the PNP and a better one at that.

I empathize with these settlers for having no roof to cover their heads and was filled with jubilation on President Digong’s decision. Being a poor man myself and having experienced being homeless after the storm Ruping devastated Cebu province way back in 1991, I know how hard it is to build a new house for a family whose sole bread winner was a public school teacher who had a modest salary way back then.

President Digong’s rhetoric notwithstanding, deep down inside he has a noble and magnanimous heart.-- Jose Goc-ong Hortelano of Biasong, Balamban, Cebu