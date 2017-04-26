Seares: Time’s ‘knife job’ on Duterte

NOT until the May 1-8, 2017 issue of “Time” became locally available in hard copy did Filipinos realize how the magazine badly treated President Duterte as one of the world’s Most Influential People in 2017.

Circulation of the hard copy was preceded by (1) the news that Duterte topped the Readers Poll, dislodging better known heavyweights such as Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and then (2) the names in the complete Time 100 list.

Initial “shocker” was the inclusion of jailed senator Leila de Lima, who wasn’t even in the Readers Poll. But the “big letdown,” as Philstar columnist Federico Pascual Jr. put it, was the presentation of the two Filipinos in the special news feature.

Critique repeated

Duterte was on page 74, among 23 other leaders and de Lima was on page 126, among 19 other icons, and each was given 185 words in their respective write-ups. But here’s the “unfairness”:

[] Cesar Gaviria, former president of Colombia, who previously criticized in a New York Times op-ed article Duterte’s methods in the drug war, was tasked to write about our president. And Gaviria lectured him again. It was unsympathetic, one that probably prompted Duterte to call him “idiot” once more.

The Gaviria piece appeared with a Duterte sketch at the bottom corner of the page.

De Lima believer

[] Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, obviously a de Lima believer, depicted the jailed senator as “speaking truth to power,” one who embraced the “suicidal” task of criticizing Duterte’s bloody campaign against drugs. To Power, de Lima was persecuted, stripped of her position and detained for being critical of Duterte. No mention about the charges of corruption and drug trafficking she is facing in court.

The Power article carried a photo of de Lima defiantly waving to a crowd on the top of the page.

Editors’ perception

Apparently, Time didn’t present Duterte as a good influence. He’s waging his war on drugs at the cost of thousands of lives, which Gaviria said is similar to the mistake he made. But de Lima is presented as a martyr who’s being oppressed and fighting back.

A knife job on Duterte? If it is, we should’ve seen it coming. The Readers Poll result was only one vote. Time editors, with some help from its contributing writers and Time 100 alumni, picked the names. And Time editors alone decided on content and display, which of course depended on how one was seen, hero or villain.

Wrong or not, the Time feature was a world view of Duterte’s drug war and the de Lima mess. Given the other troubling related news, including a complaint before the International Criminal Court, Duterte and his communicators may want to change that perception.