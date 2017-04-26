Wenceslao: That battle in Mactan island

TIME was when the “Kadaugan sa Mactan,” then known as the “Bahug-bahug sa Mactan,” was as popular as the “Sinulog Festival.” That was in the early stages after the launching of both events. In fact, the “Bahug-bahug” initiated on April 27, 1979 by the then Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) 7 headed by David Odilao Jr., preceded the Sinulog, another MYSD and Odilao-initiated activity launched in 1980.

The two activities were meant to commemorate two important dates in Cebu’s calendar, the battle between the group of the Portuguese explorer for the Spanish Crown, Ferdinand Magellan, and Datu Lapulapu of Mactan on April 27, 1521 and the feast of the Sto. Niño in Cebu City every third Sunday of January. Which of the two is more momentous is a matter of opinion. What is established is that Sinulog has gone major.

Incumbent officials of the Lapu-Lapu City Government has actually expanded the day of the battle’s commemoration, which it now calls “Kadaugan sa Mactan,” the word “kadaugan” being direct and formal unlike “bahug-bahug,” which is an informal term for melee or free-for-all. This year’s celebration started on April 17 and will end on Sunday, April 30. Here the main event, which is the reenactment of the battle that will be held today, is only one of the many activities.

The reenactment has actually evolved through the years, with the city government using star power to get the needed buzz for it. This year, Tony Labrusca will act as Lapulapu while James Ryan Cesena will be the Magellan. Both are finalists of the ABS-CBN TV network’s show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.” To play the chieftain’s wife Bulakna is GMA 7 TV network actress Kris Bernal. I think the biggest name to portray Lapulapu is still boxing legend and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

As time passed, however, and as Mactan grew economically, the buzz of the commemoration has been more and more confined to the island, which has two local government units in Lapu-Lapu and Cordova town (with the activities mainly handled by Lapu-Lapu where Barangay Mactan, the battle site, is located). This can be attributed to many factors that are difficult to pinpoint with certainty.

For my family and me, the biggest turn-off in any major activity in Mactan is the traffic. The problem is not only in going to Mactan using the two bridges where traffic is reduced to a crawl when big events are held in the island but also in the island itself. Of course, traffic is also a problem in Cebu City when it holds the Sinulog festivities, but the city is in the bigger mainland.

Besides, there is this feeling that Lapulapu is an under-appreciated national hero. It’s not only because he is promdi but also because aside from the Battle of Mactan, nothing much is known about the life of the hero. Mystery still shrouds his persona despite the deepening of our knowledge of our past. As in fiction, when the character is not well developed, it does not love a deep impression on the readers.

Anyway, I wish the Lapu-Lapu City Government a successful reenactment of the battle today.