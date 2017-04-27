Briones: One denominator

WHAT do Joselito Melloria and Maria Christina Nobleza have in common?

Well, for starters, they both threw away their future for the person they love.

Melloria’s case may be a bit extreme, since he martyred himself for his group’s cause. The Inabanga, Bohol native was slain last weekend during a clash with government troops in the neighboring town of Clarin.

He and suspected members of the terror group Abu Sayyaf had been on the run since April 11 after an encounter with authorities in his hometown.

Friends and relatives were shocked by his transformation, and couldn’t believe that the “kind and respectful person” they remembered was a member of the dreaded bandit group.

Apparently, Melloria changed after he fell for a woman from Zamboanga whose father allegedly had links to the Maute Group and was an Abu Sayyaf leader.

Melloria converted to Islam when the two got married.

As for Nobleza, reports have been sketchy about her background. But the deputy regional director of the crime laboratory in Davao also changed religion after she met alleged bomb maker Renierlo Dongon, who is related to the late Abu Sayyaf leader Abdurajik Abubakar Janjalani.

So what if she’s reportedly in her late 40s and he’s in his 20s? Since when has age stopped love that has already taken root?

Nobleza identifies herself as Balik-Islam. I don’t know if that was also Melloria’s case. But Melloria did work in Saudi Arabia for a year back in 2013, maybe that was when he had the epiphany.

To those who don’t know, Balik-Islam refers to individuals who believe that by embracing Islam they are returning to the country’s roots before the Spaniards arrived and introduced Roman Catholicism.

So to them, they are not converts, but reverts.

From what I read, many of the reverts, and they number around 200,000, were indoctrinated while they were overseas contract workers in Gulf countries that practice the ultra-conservative form of Islam called Wahhabism, which has also been accused of being the “source of global terrorism.”

I make that distinction because it is unfair for the majority of Muslims who reject the puritanical practices of Wahhabism that are espoused in countries like Saudi Arabia. And they include full-fledged local Muslims, who grew up with a religion that has coexisted with local traditions since it was introduced to Southeast Asia by Arab traders back in the 9th century.

But if the reverts want to practice the Islam that had been supplanted by the Spanish arrival, then then they should look to full-fledged local Muslims for guidance and not to people “who believe that all those who practice their form of Islam are heathens and enemies.”