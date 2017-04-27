Libre: Bee prepared

FORMER driver turned “pusher” nabbed in Carcar.

Drive against drugs catches driver.

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas seeks stricter ordinance for minors.

I suppose the ordinance requires minor amendment.

Cebu City seeks Badjao’s help in guarding the coasts.

Guarding the coasts involve some cost.

Program to solve jail issues mapped out.

You just can’t escape from the problems.

Cebu City Government spends P1 million daily for garbage.

The city is filthy rich to afford that.

Beekeepers’ gathering set on May 4-6.

There won’t be any problem for sure, as the organizer’s motto is “Bee prepared.”

Remains of charcoal maker found in Bonbon, Cebu City.

Was there dying ember left?

Social Weather Station: 60 percent of Filipinos approve death penalty.

The rest of the 40 percent are dead set in opposing it.

Supreme Court allows construction of Torre de Manila.

To critics, the decision is the height of stupidity.

Defense department supports Secretary Gina Lopez’s commitment to protect environment.

The environment secretary should declare an open season for hunting ecology enemies.