Tell it to SunStar: Parents and education

IT’S unbelievable that some parents would allow their children to stop schooling when going to school is imperative nowadays.

This came to my attention when a number of Grade 10 students came to my house and asked for their school documents, like form 138/ report card and certificate of good moral character.

At first, what they did appeared usual to me because I thought they would proceed with their Grade 11 studies in other schools, the reason why they got the stuffs from me.

Still, I investigated and asked them about the track of learning they would take for their Grade 11 class. A crocodile smile was what I saw on their faces as their response.

I asked for an answer to my query and there and then I found out that they would no longer continue with their studies but would just stop being a completer. I wondered why, but the students seemed determined.

I don’t think, though, that it was the students’ decision alone, for they are still minors and the parents’ decision is quite influential.

My question was, why? During PTA meetings, I would tell the parents that sending children to school is an investment. They may find it costly, though not in the real sense because schooling seems like a time deposit. When it matures, you’ll reap a good harvest.

Why would the parents not understand that simple concept? Why would they send their children to the battlefield unequipped? I really do not understand why some of these parents would want to see their children suffer when they know what’s best for them.

Sending children to school, having them acquire knowledge from the learned, and having them emulate good traits are some of the ways to equip school children for their future battles. And the process takes time.

When the unprepared children are sent now, they would simply end up crying and giving up. They wouldn’t give life a good fight.

Giving our children a good life could simply be done by giving them the freedom to learn the ways in school. From there, I assure you that an amazing future awaits them.

Do it now.--Hanilyn M. Sejas