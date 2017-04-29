Barrita: Nobleza, the spy who loved an Abu man?

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said Camp Crame is confirming the information that Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza, who was arrested April 22 in Clarin, Bohol, is a spy.

This is such a nice way of looking at this event. Can you imagine a female police officer infiltrating the Abu Sayyaf?

It must be difficult for the police top brass to admit that the Abu Sayyaf has infiltrated the police.

•••

Reports said Nobleza was reportedly forced to marry alleged bomb expert Renierlo Dongon, an Abu Sayyaf member, so the government could infiltrate the Abu Sayyaf.

Spies usually use different covers and guises to infiltrate the group they are spying on and obtain crucial information.

The reverse is true in Nobleza’s case because she had to remove her covers to infiltrate the Abu Sayyaf.

•••

History tells us there was one spy who was known for removing her clothing. She was Mata Hari, a Dutch exotic dancer who was convicted of being a spy for Germany during World War I and executed by firing squad in France.

Mata Hari was famous for her progressive shedding of clothing until she wore just a jeweled bra and some ornaments upon her arms and head.

But that was when she was still an exotic dancer in Paris and, definitely, not yet a spy.

•••

If Nobleza were a spy, did he inform the police and the military of Abu Sayyaf’s plan to enter Inabanga, Bohol? It seems the police were clueless on Abu’s Bohol incursion plans.

PRO 7 Chief Taliño said they were able to verify Abu presence in both Inabanga ang Clarin towns in Bohol only through information from the community.

Well, if Nobleza were a spy, whether for the government or the Abu Sayyaf, her cover had been blown.”