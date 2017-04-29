Editorial: Secret jail

THE scheme is called “Tokhang for ransom,” one of the ways by which corrupt police officers use the Duterte administration’s intensified war against drugs to enrich themselves. It was pushed into the limelight early this year when investigators looked into the kidnapping and murder of Korean national Jee Ick Joo and discovered the involvement of some police officials in the crime.

That prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend the participation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the drive against the illegal drugs trade, leaving only the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and some units of the Armed Forces. What followed was an effort to purge the PNP organization of scalawags.

It has only been several weeks since the president returned to the PNP the function of going against the illegal drugs trade, a sign that his confidence in the capability of the police to go after illegal drug traders has been restored. That’s why the recent discovery of a “secret jail” in Station 1 of the Manila Police District (MPD) could be a turn-off if suspicions regarding its use are proven true.

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) people found the jail hidden behind a bookshelf during an inspection on April 27. Jailed inside, meaning separate from all the other prisoners, were 11 persons arrested for drug charges. Station 1 Chief Robert Domingo said the jail was a mere extension of their detention facility. But there are insinuations those jailed were kept there until they coughed up money for their release.

It would be wrong to jump to conclusions on this one. NCRPO Chief Oscar Albayalde has ordered the Regional Internal Affairs Service to look into the matter. Hopefully, independent probes would also be done to prevent allegations of whitewash from surfacing. With the Jee Ick Joo case still fresh in the public mind, the PNP organization needs to come clean on this one.

And even if the suspicions are eventually proven to be just that---mere suspicions—these should open the PNP leadership of the possibility that corrupt police officers would use secret jails for their own version of “Tokhang for ransom.”