Nalzaro: Taliño should stop bragging

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño should stop bragging about the authorities thwarting the plan of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) to put up a base in Bohol and conduct terrorist activities. He said that the ASG committed a big mistake in “invading” Central Visayas because they are not welcomed by the people.

Lack of community support and the vigilance of the residents would make it difficult for the ASG to put up a base here and sow terror. Also, people in Central Visayas are safe with the police and military protecting them. “The people in this region, especially the Boholanos, can continue all their activities like fiestas and vacation as the authorities can assure them of their security,” Taliño said.

I would remind Taliño that the Bohol incidents would not have happened had our authorities did their job well. The residents of Inabanga and Clarin, where the clashes occurred between government troops and ASG elements, would not have been displaced and nobody would have died had our authorities been on their toes. Had it not been for the vigilance of the community and the cooperation of concerned residents, we would have been awakened one morning with the region already under siege.

Where were the navy, coast guard and maritime police when the US Embassy raised the alarm of a possible terrorist attack in the region? The bandits sailed all the way from their base in Sulu to Central Visayas. The clashes would not have happened had our authorities crushed them in the high seas.

And what happened right after the encounter? Four government troopers died while the Abus suffered only three casualties. Two elderly couple died in the Inabanga encounter. Imagine a hundred government troopers backed by air asset against 11 ASG members. But despite the military’s superiority, eight Abus managed to escape in the Inabanga encounter.

And only after one week were the authorities able to locate the surviving Abus. This after a habal-habal driver detected their location. What happened to our intelligence work when authorities failed to locate them on their own initiative?

The Clarin clash happened a week after and only four Abus were killed. The remaining three managed to escape and they are now the subject of a massive manhunt. They no longer have the capability to sow terror and chaos, though, as they are out of ammunition.

But how big are the mountain areas in Inabanga, Clarin and neighboring municipalities that our authorities still failed to locate them? Palpak gihapon ang intelligence.

The arrest of Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza and her alleged paramour Renierlo Dongon, a bomb expert, when they attempted to rescue the surviving ASG members happened by chance because they failed to stop at a checkpoint.

But why were Nobleza and Dongon not arrested by authorities in the ports when they traveled from Mindanao to the Visayas on board a pick up vehicle loaded with explosives devices? Palpak gihapon ang mga awtoridad. Kaya Gen. Taliño sir, huwag masyadong magyabang dahil kung tutuusin, palpak kayo.