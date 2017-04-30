Editorial: Journalism books for citizens

DO you have journalism books and related references for donation?

The Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) is soliciting donations for a section on journalism that was recently set up at the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL), which occupies the ground floor of the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum located along Osmeña Blvd.

The oldest active citizens-press council in the country, the CCPC spearheads advocacies that involve civil society, including journalists, in improving press social responsibility and media stakeholdership in governance.

The Cebu Journalism and Journalists (CJJ) Book project was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the CCPC and the CCPL during the 45th quarterly meeting held by the CCPC on Dec. 1, 2016.

A first batch of about 230 books donated by SunStar Cebu and CCPC executive director Pachico A. Seares was recently turned over to the CCPL, along with book shelves.

“There is still room for more books on these shelves,” emailed Cherry Ann T. Lim, CCPC deputy director and SunStar Cebu managing editor for special pages and features.

Aside from printed books and magazines, the CCPC is accepting e-books, audio books, video films, and documentaries related to media. It is not accepting references on other topics.

In an age when new media alter communication and all social transactions, the CCPC is focusing on traditional references.

“As long as books are still published, there are always readers,” believes Seares.

The main users of these references will be students and teachers of local schools offering Mass Communication or related courses. The CCPL was the CCPC’s choice so that everyone has access to the CJJ Books.

The CCPC executive director pointed out that the project is the third and latest of “initiatives aimed to help enhance the practice and promote the values of good journalism in Cebu and encourage (media) consumers to improve their knowledge about media.”

Seares said that the “CJJ” magazine is now on its 12th year of publication. Carrying articles written by journalists and other writers, the annual magazine is published during Cebu Press Freedom Week, which coincides with the commemoration of martial law on Sept. 21.

“CJJ” contributes to the nascent field of media criticism in Cebu. It is a reference used by students and academics monitoring and studying the media industry and its relations with other stakeholders in Cebu. A version of the complete publication may be downloaded for free.

According to Seares, the second media literacy initiative undertaken by the CCPC was started in 2010. At Museo Sugbo, the CJJ Gallery archives the artefacts that track the development of Cebu media.

For students and historians, a tour of the CJJ Gallery is a prerequisite for understanding the present practice of journalism in the light of the past, says Ma. Theresa Q. Tabada, a professor teaching journalism at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

The media museum also participates in the annual Gabii sa Kabilin, which attracts bigger crowds of local visitors and tourists to Cebu museums and other heritage centers during its run in May, marking the Philippine National Heritage Month and International Museum Day.

Tabada pointed out that media literacy educates not just academics but all citizens about how journalists work and how the public can hold them accountable according to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior.

She said that for democracy to work, citizens must serve as media watchdogs and defend the freedom of the press and each person’s right to free expression.

Seares emailed that the CCPC’s media literacy initiatives—the CJJ magazine, CCPC Gallery, and CJJ Books project—“complement efforts to achieve the goals of the Cebu Press Freedom Week and the Cebu Citizens-Press Council.”

The CCPC executive director added, “The general public has free access to the three sources of information and, perhaps, inspiration.”