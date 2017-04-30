Malilong: An afterthought

POLICE Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza is a spy. And I am Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

(By the way, is it true that the controversial police officer was once assigned as a member of the Philippine contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in East Timor? I got the story from another police colonel who said he served with her in 2006 in the then violence-wracked country that is also known as Timor Leste. It was after she returned from that assignment when her first marriage was annulled.)

Nobleza’s belated defense that she was a police Deep Penetration Agent inside the Abu Sayyaf at the time that she was intercepted in a military checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol is ingenious. Measured against her behavior at the time of her arrest, it is also ridiculous.

It reminds me of the story of the lawyer who was defending the accused in a murder case. During the pre-trial, he told the judge that he was prepared to establish that his client acted in self-defense in killing the victim. “But, Your Honor, if the Court will not be persuaded,” he added smugly, “then I will prove that my client was nowhere near the scene of the crime at the time it was committed.”

Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction, it’s true, but unless it is corroborated by her supposed handlers (isn’t a spy supposed to have one?), not in Nobleza’s tale. When she was arrested, she could have asked to speak to the highest police and military officer on the ground to warn him that his people were compromising her mission.

She did not only fail to do that, she also attempted to destroy evidence of her link to the Moro bandit group by throwing away her mobile phone. The “I’m actually a spy” story was therefore an afterthought. No wonder Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa isn’t buying the story. He knows that it is not true.

Other police officials should take the cue from their superior and, instead of wasting time verifying Nobleza’s story, devote all their time and efforts in capturing the remaining Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol. Take note that I used the word “capture” not kill or eliminate. Regardless of how despicably evil and revolting the killings that have been attributed to the Abu Sayyaf, they are still entitled to the constitutional guarantees of due process and the presumption of innocence.

Besides, these people are better alive than dead for the police and the military as they, without doubt, possess and carry a lode of information that the authorities can mine. The knowledge that no immediate harm will befall the Bohol stragglers when they surrender might just persuade them to abandon living their lives on the run and peacefully give up.