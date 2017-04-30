Nalzaro: What for?

THE former political has-been revealed his plan to put up an FM radio station that will provide beautiful music and news and information, especially on heavy traffic and disasters. He said he came up with the idea because he doesn’t want his listening habit to be interrupted by the private stations’ commercial load, adding that these stations do not provide updates on traffic situations and catastrophes.

I don’t know if the former political has-been has consulted his friends in the broadcast industry who know how to run a radio station, whether FM or AM. It is not easy to put up a radio station even if it is subsidized by the government. Check those government-owned or sequestered stations. It’s as if these stations have been abandoned or neglected” by the department where they belong. What I mean is, the government is not giving priority to these stations in terms of budget.

Look at PTV 4 and Radyo ng Bayan. They have provincial stations here but I don’t know if these stations have local programming. If they do, their programming is not competitive because these stations are not on the list of most listened to station during surveys.

Okay, here’s the procedure to operate a radio station. The applicant/operator has to apply for a congressional franchise allowing him to operate a broadcasting network. It is not easy to apply for a franchise because it needs a law that should be passed in the House of Representatives and in the Senate. The applicant/operator has to lobby our national legislators and passing a law takes time.

The operator has to acquire a frequency assignment from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). I don’t know if there is still available FM frequency in Cebu. We have more than 20 FM stations operating here and I believe all frequency assignments have already been acquired by private stations. The most easiest way is for City Hall to take over an existing frequency whether on a complete buyout or lease.

You know how much it costs to operate a station? It costs millions to purchase an imported transmitter, or studio facilities and announcer’s booth, among others. Even if City Hall does not hire on-air personalities to handle programs, what about the technical people? Anyway, hired personnel will be under City Hall’s payroll.

If his intention is to just listen to uninterrupted music, why listen to an FM station? I prefer listening to downloaded songs on my cellular phone, iPod, USB or computer. Why waste government funds to satisfy your needs and ego?

The AM stations in Cebu are not remiss in their obligation to provide updates on the traffic situation or during calamities. They even sacrifice their regular programming and airing of commercials for continuous coverage during calamities.

Well, unless the former political has-been has another motive for putting up a radio station, we cannot stop him from doing so. But using government funds for political and personal motive is not a wise idea.