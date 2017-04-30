Seares: The lies they made when caught

THESE explanations have one thing in common: they are lame and couldn’t stand close scrutiny, let alone vigorous fact-checking.

[] Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosimo and Michael Robio said they accepted last Nov. 27, 2016 P30 million cash from a retired cop and kept it for more than two weeks because, they said, they wanted to entrap the owner of the bribe money, casino mogul Jack Lam;

[] On Oct. 18 last year, seven Pampanga police raided the home of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, kidnapped him and extorted P300,000 from his family but still killed him inside the police camp. It was a legitimate operation, they said, to catch Koreans engaged in illegal online gambling.

[] Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza and her Abu Sayyaf “bomb expert” husband Renierlo Dongon were arrested in Bohol last April 22 after they fled from a checkpoint. At first she said they were just touring Bohol, where remnants of an ASG band were then being hunted by government troops, but she later claimed she was a government spy who infiltrated the kidnap-for-ransom gang of terrorists.

[] Just last Friday, April 28, a secret cell in a Tondo, Manila police station was discovered by the Human Rights Commission to be a holding area for illegal drugs suspects who were arrested and kept until money was paid for their release. A dozen men and women were packed like sardines in the small cell. Supt. Rupert Domingo, the station chief, said he was just maximizing space.

Explanations suck

The public could quickly recognize how weak each explanation was.

The BI officials said they held on to the money to catch Jack Lam himself. Did they think Lam would admit it was his money? Lam wasn’t stupid, the reason he was able to flee. Their latching on to the P30 million for 16 days indicated intent was hardly prompted by devotion to duty.

The Pampanga police were on a legitimate operation, they said. Were the extortion, kidnapping and the killing allowed by the PNP operation manual too?

Nobleza said she was spying for the police. If she were, she would’ve alerted the PNP about the Abu Sayyaf entry into Bohol; police were clueless until some residents blew the whistle.

The space that Chief Domingo used was a 1-meter-by-5-meter cell. Why was it concealed with a book shelf and the unrecorded detainees held beyond legal limit? It was all right as long as they were not tortured, their over-all commander said. as if treating the suspects “like pigs” were not torture. And how about the charge of extortion?

Compounding the crime

Being law enforcers, the cops and immigration officials involved knew better.

Their excuses didn’t look and sound plausible. Worse, they insulted intelligence, not just sensibility.

To a nation battered with news reports about police excesses, the inept explanations seem to compound the crime.

Culprit in the first must remain forever unnamed. Credit for the second will go to Eddie Barrita, government news agency manager and newspaper columnist, who cracked most of the jokes—and Bobby Aboitiz, who was at our table.

Totally funny

Barrita is funnier in person than in his “Small Bites,” a Wednesday-&-Saturday column in SunStar, where his attempts at humor have equal chances of soaring or crashing. But Barrita’s humor flourished in the hour or so of that lunch. Our section produced so much laughter that it often drew glances from nearby, quieter tables.

It took me some time to realize why Barrita’s jokes succeeded better than anywhere else before. It was Mr. Aboitiz: Bobby listened, coaxed and contributed to the flow of humor at a table laden with, in society writers lingo, bonhomie.

Barrita opened with the self-deprecating comment about we “struggling journalists” breaking bread with a great business leader and philanthropist. Mr. Aboitiz replied with his “being pleased and honored” to lunch with “illustrious” journalists. No, he didn’t use that word but something that sounded like it.

That was followed by a succession of jokes, mostly about news sources coping with media’s quirks, that Mr. Aboitiz took part in and relished over, each episode capped with gales of laughter that guests at other tables must have wished they could also share.

What we watched

It was a facet of Mr. Aboitiz we hadn’t even glanced at before.

Most of us in media were watching the huge success of the Aboitiz conglomerate, whose companies he served as president, chairman of the board, or director. We were applauding Bobby’s efforts to unify local government, business and civic leaders and rally behind the noble yet ambitious Mega Cebu Development Authority, a task that must daunt less hardy souls.

Roberto Eduardo M. Aboitiz died last Thursday. He will be remembered and missed by multitudes, including the journalists he had lunch with four years or so ago.