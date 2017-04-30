Tell it to SunStar: Losing Church support

I HAVE high hopes that fear of losing potential support from the Catholic Church in forthcoming elections would influence in a big way a greater number of senators to eventually vote against the return of the death penalty.

The peril of denials of support, especially from Church-based groups, is there. And our sense is, members of the Senate are far more sensitive to withholdings of support than members of the House of Representatives.

Voting 217-54 with a lone abstention on March 7, the House approved on final reading House Bill (HB) 4727, which would impose death sentences on drug-related offenses.

Even a few hundred thousand votes lost could spell the difference between winning or losing in the Senate race, or spending a lot more just to get into the Magic 12.

For highly popular senators, denials of support could cost them their dreams to top future elections.

El Shaddai, the country’s largest Catholic Charismatic Renewal group, endorsed the 2016 candidacies of a number of sitting senators.

An overwhelming majority of nations around the world have long rejected the death penalty as cruel, degrading, inhuman and unnecessary punishment.

At least 140 countries have either eliminated the death penalty from their penal laws, or have not carried out any executions for years, thus effectively abandoning the extreme punishment in favor of prolonged imprisonment.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said last week that the proposed revival of the death penalty is already dead in the Senate, with at least 13 members committed to vote against it.

The restoration of the death penalty is not among the Senate’s priority bills because it lacks the support of members, Senate President Aqulino Pimentel III declared in January.--Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza