Wenceslao: Labor and the Reds

THE communist New People’s Army (NPA) recently attacked the plants of Lapanday Food Corp. in Davao City, setting afire several equipments, disarming blue guards and seizing three high-powered firearms. A statement by the NPA’s Southerm Mindanao Regional Operations Command said that the attack “served as a punitive action” against the Lorenzos, the owners of the firm, for their “numerous crimes against agricultural workers, peasants and Lumad.”

Reports of the attack naturally did the rounds of social media, enjoying a number of shares and getting tons of criticisms. It’s not surprising because attacks like this are always objectionable. It would have been good if the reports went beyond mere generalizations and detailed the “numerous crimes” the firm committed. It would have weakened a bit the condemnation the “tactical offensive” got.

Most of the comments were made in the context of President Rodrigo Duterte’s supposed coddling of the Left and the current peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the underground Left’s umbrella organization. The criticisms also obviously sprang from the biases and prejudices built by decades of anti-communist propaganda.

I won’t dwell on the correctness of the NPA tactical offensives, although I would say it would be wrong to jump into condemnation without first ascertaining the facts. I am sure most of those who commented on social media were ignorant of the reasons for the offensives. My only question at this moment is whether the attacks can be justified.

Anyway, today being Labor Day, I would touch a bit on the communist movement that many may not have known to have stemmed from efforts to advance the cause of the working class, which in Karl Marx’s language is referred to as the proletariat. Thus, those familiar with Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) writings must have bumped into the phrase “advanced detachment of the proletariat.”

The CPP, of course, controls the NPA, which is its military arm. Which means that the NPA, while advancing the goals of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), is in the final analysis pushing forward the agenda of the working class or the proletariat against capital that, again in Marx’s language, is referred to as the bourgeoisie. What I mean is that the bottom line of the CPP struggle is the cause of the working class.

This point should not be missed in any discussion of the communist movement. This is the reason why on the red flag of the CPP is emblazoned the images of the hammer, representing the workers, and the sickle, representing the peasantry. Marx saw in the proletariat the future of society. He sees that class toppling the bourgeoisie and establishing a classless society and the eradication of anything bourgeois, like the concept of private property. He called this setup communism.

I am not out to make communism palatable to anybody. I am just pointing out that communism is in itself an offshoot to efforts by some sectors to address the oppression and exploitation suffered by the working class throughout the centuries.