Tell it to SunStar: Moro raiders in history, 1

THE Abu Sayyaf kidnapping operation in Bohol, had it succeeded, would not have been the first case of kidnapping by Moros in Visayan history.

The operation of the Abu Sayyaf is vast and far-reaching and goes as far as Malaysia and Indonesia. It is not impossible for the group to reach Bohol island, which is a fraction of the distance between the Abus base in Mindanao to the said countries.It had previous kidnapping operations in Palawan and Davao.

Based on the account of the Aginid, the old pre-Spanish-era manuscript, Moro kidnappers have long operated in the Visayas area. During the reign of Sri Lumay, the grandfather of Sri Hamabar (communly called Rajah Humabon) in the 13th century-era of the Sri Vijayan Empire, Moro slave traders frequently attacked Sugbo.

Sugbo got its name from from the scorched-earth tactics employed by Sri Lumay to prevent the Magalos (destroyers of peace) from obtaining precious belongings and slaves.

The scorched-earth tactics (from which our word “sugba” was derived) was done with the natives setting all coastal village houses ablaze before they escape with their livestock to the mountain.

Two reasons can be had for the natives to do this. First, the curtain of fire served as shield for the retreating natives. Second, it deprived the raiders of shelter and food during their stay.

The Magalos came from southern Mindanao and were believed to be the ancestors of the Iranun tribe that wrecked havoc on the Visayan coastal areas five centuries later.

The Abu Sayyaf underestimated the Boholanos. It forgot that the Boholano natives are peace loving and are closely knit with vast intelligence network. They are friendly like Datu Sikatuna (1565), who welcomed Miguel Lopez de Legazpi with open arms and performed the historic blood compact (“sandugo”), but are fierce warriors when provoked (like Tamblot in 1621 and Dagohoy in 1744). The two are the revolutionary heroes of the island.

For almost a century, kidnapping is the lucrative business of some Moros. In the middle of the 1700s and the late 1800s, Hispanized Philippines, particularly in the southern tip of Negros and Cebu island were constantly in fear of Moro raiders (the old version of the Abu Sayyaf kidnappers). They frequently raided the towns of Oslob, Boljoon, Santander, Argao and even Carcar, all in southern Cebu.

That is why you can still see remnants of the old Spanish canons in the Argao plaza (to be continued).--Engr. Sansin Gempero Dio of Moalboal