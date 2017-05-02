Barrita: Mental health bill

NINETEEN senators unanimously approved on Tuesday Senate Bill No. 1354 or the Philippine Mental Health Act of 2017 sponsored and principally authored by Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros.

The bill, if enacted into law, would protect the rights of individuals suffering from mental health condition.

Would it also protect the accused in criminal cases who claimed insanity as a defense?

•••

Sen. Hontiveros said the law is for all those who are unjustly called “sira-ulo, lukaret, maluwag ang turnilyo, may sayad, baliw, abnormal, may topak, emo, praning, sinto-sinto at buang.”

President Rody Duterte has more of those words such as “ulol, ugok and kwanggol.”

How about those they called the “taong grasa” and those wandering the city’s streets?

•••

The bill mandates the government to put up basic mental health services at the community level and psychiatric, psychosocial and neurologic services in all regional, provincial and tertiary hospitals.

Those with mental health problems will soon get free medical services in government hospitals.

But the House of Representatives still has to pass the same measure.

•••

Sen. Hontiveros urged her colleagues in the House of Representatives to hasten the passage of a similar mental health bill.

Members of the House of Representatives may find it difficult to pass a law that gives free mental health services to people with mental problems.

If these people get cured, would they still reelect these lawmakers?

•••

A man went to a mental asylum to ask who should be admitted there. He was given the bathtub test. They filled up a bathtub, offered him a teaspoon, a teacup and a bucket and ask him to empty the bathtub.

The man said, “A normal person would use the bucket because it’s bigger than the spoon or the teacup.”

But the mental asylum director said, “No. A normal person would pull the plug. Do you want a bed near the window?