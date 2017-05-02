Editorial: Waging a tough campaign

WORKERS’ groups appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte, on his first Labor Day as president, to push for a legislated national wage.

Their criticisms of the regional wage-setting system echoed comments made by six party-list lawmakers who, in July 2013, filed a bill seeking a nationwide wage increase of P125 across the board.

“Wage boards have, in fact, served their purpose of sealing the profit margins of employers by implementing very low wage adjustments,” the lawmakers wrote in their explanatory note to House Bill 253. These representatives, who come from the ACT Teachers’ Party, Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Gabriela, and Kabataan, also pointed out that the proposed legislated increase of P125 has been pending in the House since 2001.

Their arguments are familiar because other groups have raised these in other venues. In March last year, for instance, different labor groups asked the Supreme Court to invalidate Republic Act 6727, which created the regional wage boards. Among their reasons was that, in setting different wages, the system violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

We agree there’s an overdue need to review how responsive regional wage boards are to workers’ needs. How proactive are they? Have the increases they granted over the years given workers enough for a decent living, or at least raised their pay enough to keep pace with inflation?

As far as labor goes, the Duterte administration has focused its energy on ending labor-only contractualization, as promised during the 2016 campaign. It is not as likely to push seriously for any legislated wage increase, much less a nationwide one. Four months into Duterte’s term, his economic advisers agreed to reject calls for a P125 across-the-board increase because it would drive up inflation, among other reasons.

Duterte himself, in a campaign visit to Cebu in February 2016, told a group of workers in Mactan that it would not be feasible to raise wages to the extent they wanted, because investors would transfer instead to places where labor costs far less, like Vietnam. He said instead that he would work to reduce the cost of living. His administration’s tax reform proposal includes lowering the personal income tax rate, as well as increasing the amount exempted from tax, to raise the take-home pay.

For all its flaws, regional wage-setting recognizes that local conditions differ. The cost of living varies, and so does the growth of regional economies. It also honors the idea of subsidiarity: it empowers smaller, local communities to deal with the issues, in a way that best fits their conditions.