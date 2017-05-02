Nalzaro: Esgana should ‘charge it to experience’

STA. Fe Mayor Jose “Titing” Esgana alleged that he was threatened by the “former political has-been” during their “chance encounter” at the coffee shop of Marriott Hotel over the weekend. Esgana claimed that while he was about to approach the “former political has-been,” who was talking with ship operator Alex Tan, to introduce himself (both of them are members of the Liberal Party), he heard the latter say, “Bantay-bantay lang ka.”

The “former political has-been” denied threatening Esgana, saying that what he uttered was, “Unsa, gusto ka og away?” as he recalled an incident a long time ago involving the beach front property in Sta. Fe of his sister, Minnie. Esgana refused to grant Osmeña a fencing permit. But Esgana said he was just following a municipal ordinance.

Tan, who owns the ships that ply the route from mainland Cebu to Bantayan island, also denied that the “former political has-been” threatened Esgana. Instead he (Tan) was the one who told Esgana, “Unsa may gusto nimo, away?”

Tan and Esgana are at loggerheads in Sta. Fe. Tan was responsible for Esgana’s suspension over an issue involving his shipping lines. Sources said Tan is known as campaign fund contributor of the “former political has-been” and his BOPK.

Esgana said he is contemplating on filing charges against the “former political has-been” upon consulting with his family and lawyers. He already blottered the incident with the police.

This is not to dissuade Esgana from filing a case because it is his right as the aggrieved party. But for me, legal action is useless and an exercise in futility.

I am not a lawyer but I can see the possible outcome if Esgana files a case.

First, he has no witness. It is his words against the words of the “former political has-been” and Tan. Of course, Tan will side with and corroborate the statement of the “former political has-been.”

Second, that statement, “Bantay-bantay ka,” can be interpreted in many ways if we translate it to English. The appropriate translation maybe, “You, watch out.” But it can also be interpreted as, “Take care.” In Tagalog “ingat,” or “mag-ingat ka,” the usual words we use in bidding goodbye to a friend. Kun makagamit og ngilngig nga abogado ang “kanhi lawos nga pulitiko,” aw, puwedeng ning malutsan uy.

Third, this case is very minor. This will be adjudicated first before the Lupon Tagapamayapa (barangay justice system) for possible settlement before Esgana can file a formal case with the fiscal’s office. I believe this will be heard before the barangay Mabolo or Barrio Luz lupon, whose barangay captains are BOPK allies. And if reaches the City Prosecutor’s Office, I am sure Esgana’s case will be dismissed. Try to check the “padrino” of some people there. Sa Ombudsman, otro pud.

If I were Esgana, I will just forget the incident and “charge it to experience.” Next time, ayaw na gyu’g duol ana niya kay yabag na.”