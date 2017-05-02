Tell it to SunStar: Moro raiders in history, 2

THE fear of the Visayan natives increased when the habagat or Moro wind (southwest monsoon) would come, as these would signal that the Moro raiders were preparing for a vicious attack with their dreaded fast-moving prahus (swift sail boats).

These used the power of the habagat wind to propel their fast sailboats to the southern tip of the Visayan coastal villages and used the amihan wind (northeast monsoon) to return to Mindanao carrying their kidnap victims to be sold to the British for their tea plantations in India and Bengal and to barter silk and porcelain to China.

The slaves were fortunate enough if they were sold to the British but it would be unfortunate if they would be sold to the Dayak Tribe in Kalimantan and Borneo because those tribes were known to offer human sacrifice to their Gods like their counterpart Inca in the mountainous regions of Peru.

The trading of slaves to the British by the Moros at that time was rampant because the former was an enemy of Spain. Spain sided with the French during the Seven Years War (British-Franco War) and the Spanish possessions in the Far East were targets by British warships as evident during the British invasion of Manila in 1762-1764.

The British East India Co. had a shortage of workers in their logging areas and plantations in their vast landholdings in East Asia and the Iranun tribes of the Maguindanao Sultanate offered their skills as fast swimmers and boatmen to acquire slave workers from the Catholic islands of the Visayas and Luzon areas. The Iranun tribes were very skilled in piracy and slave trading.

In modern times, the dreaded Iranun tribes of the Maguindanao Sultanate were replaced by the Isis-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group with their dual engine speedboats. During the 18th century, the Iranun tribes carried razor-sharp bladed kris and kampilan but today the Abu Sayyaf elements are armed with Accurized M-14 sniper rifles and SAW-249 squad automatic weapons.

The southern towns of Sugbo (Cebu) especially the towns of Oslob and Boljoon constructed watch towers against the Moro raiders. These were stone and mortar fortifications to shield the natives during Moro attacks. The structures are still visible until today and is known in Oslob as the Baluarte.

In modern times, how can we prevent the Abu Sayyaf kidnappings? There is a need for better intelligence gathering and closely knit information sharing to prevent these modern slave raiders and kidnappers from infiltrating these peaceful islands.

It’s just like what Fr. Julian Bermejo did in 1813 when he constructed the Baluarte to repeal the Moro slave raiders attack in Boljoon and eventually capturing the leader of the Moro raiders. The peace in the Visayan shorelines lasted for more than two centuries but was broken again this year.--Engr. Sansin Gempero Dio of Balabagon, Moalboal, Cebu