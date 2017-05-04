Libre: Mine field

FOUR University of San Carlos Law grads top bar exams.

The four topnotchers deserve more than just high fives.

•••

Central Visayas cop precincts to be inspected for “secret jails.”

If only the inspectors can find the key to this mystery.

•••

Mayor Tomas Osmeña: Bus Rapid Transit project must go on.

He expects faster than usual action.

•••

Talisay mulls amendment of curfew ordinance.

Time is of the essence in this one.

•••

Village official, helper nabbed for illegal logging.

Expect them to be axed from their positions.

•••

Veco warns public against flying kites near electricity posts.

The violators may not land in jail but in the hospital.

•••

Dredging machine lies idle in storage.

Can someone dig deeper into this mess?

•••

Bikers’ gathering, May 6.

Let’s see if they can go the distance.

•••

Suspected fixer charged with estafa.

This is one he can’t fix.

•••

Commission on Appointments (CA) rejects appointment of Gina Lopez

She went after illegal mines but discovered that the CA is a minefield.

•••

US President Donald Trump invites Duterte to Washington.

When these birds of the same feather flock together, chickens run.