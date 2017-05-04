Libre: Mine field | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Libre: Mine field

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Libre: Mine field

Thursday, May 04, 2017
By
Atty. Mel Libre
Free Verse

FOUR University of San Carlos Law grads top bar exams.

The four topnotchers deserve more than just high fives.

•••

Central Visayas cop precincts to be inspected for “secret jails.”

If only the inspectors can find the key to this mystery.

•••

Mayor Tomas Osmeña: Bus Rapid Transit project must go on.

He expects faster than usual action.

•••

Talisay mulls amendment of curfew ordinance.

Time is of the essence in this one.

•••

Village official, helper nabbed for illegal logging.

Expect them to be axed from their positions.

•••

Veco warns public against flying kites near electricity posts.

The violators may not land in jail but in the hospital.

•••

Dredging machine lies idle in storage.

Can someone dig deeper into this mess?

•••

Bikers’ gathering, May 6.

Let’s see if they can go the distance.

•••

Suspected fixer charged with estafa.

This is one he can’t fix.

•••

Commission on Appointments (CA) rejects appointment of Gina Lopez

She went after illegal mines but discovered that the CA is a minefield.

•••

US President Donald Trump invites Duterte to Washington.

When these birds of the same feather flock together, chickens run.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 05, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments