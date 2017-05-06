Amante: ‘Na-ano lang’

FEW actors can play a cad and get away with it as well as Hugh Grant can. The best example would have to be “About a Boy”, a 2002 movie in which the British actor’s character, Will Freeman, decides to join a support group in order to chase women.

Grant’s character is a man-child in his late 30s who has never held a job nor been responsible for anyone but himself. What draws him to the support group—called Single Parents Alone Together or SPAT—is that he imagines the women there would be so grateful for affection, yet so busy raising their children on their own, that they would not want to commit to a relationship with him.

“Single mums,” his character thinks. “Why hadn’t anyone told me about them before? Passionate sex, a lot of ego massage, and a guilt-free parting. There must be thousands, just waiting for a nice guy to sleep with and break up with. Fabulous, sexy, gorgeous single mums.”

Of course, his scheme backfires.

Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, unfortunately for him, lacks the charm and wit that protect Grant’s character from the viewer’s contempt. He could have used these qualities, or at least a better sense of comedic timing, in last week’s confirmation hearing for Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo. After Taguiwalo, 67, confirmed that she is the solo parent of two daughters, Sotto felt the need to quip: “In the street language, when you have children and you are single, ang tawag ay na-ano lang.”

How does that “na-ano lang” translate? “Knocked up” is the most common version, but that glosses over the dismissiveness suggested by that “lang.” Only Sotto knows why, if Taguiwalo did have his support for her Cabinet appointment, he felt the need to talk about the social welfare secretary’s status. He later said it was just a joke that people shouldn’t be oversensitive about. Taguiwalo, who has contributed more to the country than Sotto has, with her years of activism, scholarship, and work as an educator, firmly put Sotto in his place. “Senator Sotto,” she said, “I teach women’s studies in UP. We respect all kinds of families, and that includes solo parents. Thank you.”

Sayang. The good senator could’ve cited, for instance, the gaps in our understanding of what solo parents go through. Half of the 880,524 babies born in 2014 belonged to unwed mothers. How many of them had the support of partners they lived with, and how many had to raise the children on their own? Were the benefits granted under the Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000 helping, and if not, what did the social welfare secretary intend to do about it? (Just out of curiosity, how many of the 16.8 million voters who reelected Sotto in May last year share his contempt of solo parents?)

Tomorrow, a Philippine delegation will face a United Nations panel in Geneva and answer questions about the country’s human rights situation. Among the issues on the table for this Universal Periodic Review session, apart from the Government’s anti-drug campaign, is an examination of what the state has done to prevent discrimination.

The Philippine delegation’s report mentions that efforts toward “gender-responsive governance” continue to gain ground. It cites several cases to support this claim. A P334.9-million project is meant to make women’s microenterprises more competitive. About 88 percent of the country’s villages already have Women and Children Protection Desks to help handle cases of violence against women and children. The Women’s Priority Legislative Agenda sums up the bills that seek to promote gender equality, as well as proposed amendments to fix discriminatory provisions of existing laws.

Yet for as long as public officials like Sotto set the tone for how we talk about men and women, for as long as they heap scorn on untraditional life choices, such claims of progress will ring hollow. Cruelty is bad enough in communities, where more conservative or more careless Filipinos still use terms like “disgrasyada” and “pinaangkan.” But to hear it wielded in the Senate is repulsive.