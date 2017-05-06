Briones: Getting down to basics

HOW’S this for karma?

India’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of the four men who were convicted of fatally gang-raping and torturing a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in New Delhi nearly five years ago.

Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh took their victim to the back of the vehicle, where they raped her. The girl died two weeks later in a hospital in Singapore from the injuries she sustained during the sexual assault. The men had inserted an iron rod into her vagina, which damaged her internal organs.

The incident sparked massive protests throughout the subcontinent, known for its paradoxical treatment of women. (How else do you explain a society that accepts women holding high public offices and, at the same time, condones their violent victimization through rape, acid throwing, dowry killings, marital rape and forced prostitution of young girls?)

The girl’s father was grateful for the court’s judgment and demanded that the four men be hanged immediately.

He had every reason to be thankful. If it weren’t for the public outrage, his daughter’s case would have languished with the more than 30 million cases that are pending before the country’s courts, which are notorious for delays. (Sounds familiar?)

The chief of the New Delhi Commission for Women lamented that people in India are not afraid to commit crimes because the wheels of justice turn very, very slowly, although in this case, they have grinded exceedingly fine.

The tragedy also brought about changes in the country’s justice system. India doubled prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalized indirect sexual assaults like voyeurism and stalking as well as women trafficking. It also lowered to 16 from 18 the age at which a person can be tried as an adult for heinous crimes.

India’s lawmakers had finally seen the light, so to speak.

On our shores, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez last March threatened to take committee positions or deputy status of House leaders who did not vote for the bill that would reimpose the death penalty.

To “speed up consensus and fast-track” the passage of the administration’s measure, the House of Representatives took rape and plunder out of the list of crimes punishable by death.

This would explain why, when Congress approved on third and final reading the death penalty bill, it could only be applied to drug-related charges.

A similar bill is pending before the Senate, but members are not as gung-ho to see the death penalty reinstated as Alvarez.

During the campaign, then-presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte vowed to restore the death penalty if he won. When he did, he made clear his preference on how it should be carried out: death by hanging not by lethal injection.

And no, the President is not having any of that talk of reimposing the death penalty to deter crime. His raison d’etre is more primal. Almost Old Testament, even. It’s all about retribution, he said, something he and the father of the rape victim in India could see eye to eye.