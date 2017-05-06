Lim: Cancer

I’M on the phone with a friend and he tells me something really interesting. “I hear you can only get one—cancer or Alzheimer’s.”

I’m not sure if he’s stating a fact or trying to make me feel better. But after reading up about it later, I realize that studies do show that Alzheimer’s disease is associated with a reduced risk of cancer and vice versa.

There are situations in life that make you feel vulnerable but there is nothing like cancer that cements the reality that your days of invincibility are truly over. It’s a moment that renders all your super powers impotent—a moment that truly changes you forever.

Was I shocked? Well, I wasn’t expecting it but how lucky could I really get? With the prevalence of cancer these days, what were the odds that I could escape from this dreaded disease? Could I be so lucky?

And yet, I was actually very lucky. My renal cyst was accidentally discovered through a routine imaging test. It was asymptomatic. I felt fine—perfectly fine until I was told what I had and then, I started dying inside.

A suspiciously malignant cyst had been found and further imaging with contrast was recommended. In the beginning, I was anxious. Not yet scared. But things started to go from bad to worse.

I think, deep down, though, I knew. Even before the CT scan results were out. Even before the doctor said surgery was essential. Even before the biopsy results were out. Still, I clung to the hope my gut feeling was wrong. But my hopes soon sank.

Post-surgery, I found an online forum called Cancer Survivors Network of the American Cancer Society, Inc. Here, I found people from all over the world who went through the same procedure as I did—kindred spirits who felt the same aches, pains and fears post-surgery.

But here, I also saw the light—despite how we feel, we should simply be grateful to be alive.

I pray often and ask God for many things for many people—good health, successful results, good prognosis, quick recovery, safe travels, etc… I don’t usually ask anything for myself except the courage to trust His plan, whatever it is.

But on a particularly terrifying time for me post-surgery, I shamelessly begged God as I lay on the CT scan table, “Please don’t let them find something else in my body.” God granted my request. It was a false alarm.

But the journey doesn’t end here, it only begins. Because once they find cancer in your body, your life will never really be the same again. But I will not begrudge God for cancer. I will thank Him, instead, for an amazing life.

You can live in fear of the cancer coming back or you can live determined to celebrate who you are and what you have and live an even more amazing life.

“Really? You can only get one—cancer or Alzheimer’s?” I ask my friend. “That’s what I heard,” he tells me. “Well, I guess I’m not getting Alzheimer’s.” We both laugh.

