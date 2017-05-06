Tell it to SunStar: Damning proof against pornography

IN another horrifying case of rape, a 3-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an 8-year-old playmate, reportedly influenced by the pornography he viewed on coin-operated computer units. Once again, this is damning evidence on the destructive effects of pornography, and another case where the fantasies on-screen have crossed the line into reality.

It is time that concrete steps are taken so that people are no longer exposed to pornography, as it is fueling the rise in sexual assaults in our country.

The young perpetrator learned the lewd acts he performed from porn. According to the victim, the boy forced her to lie down then he tied her hands and wrapped a shirt around her mouth. Is there any question where the boy learned this bondage?

Porn advocates keep rehashing old lines such as porn is “harmless” and “beneficial” to sexual relationships. But the proofs against it is overwhelming.

A study by the Michigan State Police in 1987 found that pornography was viewed just before or during 41 percent of 38,000 sexual crimes committed over twenty years. A 1974 study by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Hawaii showed that when restrictions were placed on the sale of pornographic material, rape cases fell for the next two years. When the restrictions were lifted, rape increased.

That is why there can no longer be any neutrality on our part. What cannot be measured by statistics and empirical facts are the emotional and psychological damage that the victims endure. Their lives are scarred by traumatic experiences and this can affect their education and relationships with other people.

It is about time our leaders enact and enforce laws to curb pornography use. This can start in internet shops, where it should be mandated that all forms of pornography use are blocked. There should also be no more “private” cubicles in internet cafes.

As for the skeptics, I hope you look at the facts objectively and see that what porn advocates are teaching are absolutely false. They are perpetrating myths about porn, that it is “normal” or “spicy for the relationship.” The evidence says otherwise. How many more have to be assaulted before they get the point?--Gerard Biagan