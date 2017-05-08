Seares: The lies they made when caught

THE rejection of Gina Lopez by the Commission on Appointments (C.A.) as environment and natural resources secretary would’ve not created such a firestorm had these not complicated the process in clear public view:

* Her passion for the job. Lopez must want to protect the environment so fervently and urgently she ignored the rules. There are laws that regulate the operation of mines, which serve the state but grant fairness to people who invest in the industry. Instead of following procedures, she behaved, or was seen to act, as if she were the sole authority. She created the image of a rampaging reformist, out to cut down those who pillage the country’s natural resources.

* What she’s up against. Industry owners and managers driven principally by profit, who know the business is big money despite the ills that plague it.

* Conflict of interest. A number of those sitting in the C.A. have political and economic interests in the mining industry. They review the president’s appointment and yet as politicians somehow they are tied to the industry the appointee oversees. Rep. Ronnie Zamora’s brother heads a giant mining company. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano allegedly received campaign funds from a miner. Somehow, suspicion is cast on other C.A. members too.

* President’s clout. President Duterte who said he was all out for Lopez but threw in the towel when the C.A. dumped her, saying he was helpless against Congress. Which may be in doubt because of his clout as president and head of the party that controls the legislature. He could will the C.A. approval. Lobby money couldn’t work if he cracks the whip. Besides, it opened himself to the same suspicion. Such a lobby must include the leader of the band.

Media ties

Other circumstances were exploited by the anti-Gina forces, such as her being into the media industry. As member of the Lopez clan that owns the giant network ABS-CBN, she could use it to push her confirmation and flog lawmakers who block it. She did it or she didn’t but her enemies allege that she did, giving C.A. the excuse to make the voting secret. A lobby usually succeeds if voters aren’t known how they vote.

How Duterte would manage DENR without Lopez might tell the public his real intent on the combustible issue of mining. More specifically, how to deal with the people who have become richer by flouting the laws that protect natural resources and wouldn’t want to give up any of it.