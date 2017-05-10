Seares: Bantayan can’t have its ‘elected’ mayor

A SPECIAL board of canvassers proclaimed Monday Ian Christopher Escario as duly elected mayor of Bantayan, Cebu and an hour after a special board of canvassers did so he took his oath before a Court of Appeals justice in Manila. But the controversy is far from over.

The situation:

Escario is legally the winner in the 2016 election, under a Supreme Court ruling and a Comelec order to enforce it, which declared Mayor Arthur Despi as disqualified in the last election. His disqualification effectively took him out of the ballot: only Escario and Cesar Monsanto were considered valid candidates.

Despi accepted he was disqualified but he was holding on to the mayor’s seat. He said Escario has no right to replace him, arguing that it should be Vice Mayor Ithamar Espinosa who should succeed him by operation of the Local Government Code.

In lawyerly fashion, Despi distinguished two provisions of the election law: section 77, on invalid substitution, from section 78, on material misrepresentation. To the Supreme Court though, it amounted to the same result: a defective certificate of nomination and acceptance (Cona) invalidated Despi’s certificate of candidacy (COC).

People’s choice

Escario got 41.6% and Despi 56.9% of the vote. Clearly, the people’s choice was Despi. The problem was that Despi ran under a COC that Comelec ruled last May 6, 2016 to be invalid.

He went through stages of appeal: a motion for recon with Comelec and when denied, a petition to the high tribunal, which also rejected it. A restraining order sought against Escario didn’t come and Escario was proclaimed winner last May 8.

Now Despi continues to lament that Escario was not elected by the people of Bantayan. The “will of the people” will be violated if Escario will sit as mayor.

Irregular succession

Fact: There was defective substitution when Despi took over from Promdi Abag candidate Jose Caracena. (Abag Promdi disowned Despi’s certificate of nomination and acceptance or Cona, which also wasn’t validly notarized.) Fact: Despi was not qualified, which he already accepts, but he thinks Escario who “lost” to him shouldn’t sit as mayor. Fact: Despi had no right to the office and thus the Local Government Code won’t apply.

VM Espinosa has reportedly gone to court in an action for quo warranto. It’s now a two-pronged legal attack, Comelec province chief Lionel Marco Castillano told me: from Despi and from Espinosa, even as Escario was still to be installed.

What to accept

It would take some time before things would settle down. But Bantayanons will have to accept that they may not get the man the majority of them voted for last year. Their mayor was disqualified and deemed unfit for the office.

His supporters must be disappointed. But that might turn out as a blessing to Bantayan if Escario would serve Bantayan more diligently and effectively than Despi. Despi, think of it, is largely to blame for the mess Bantayan is now in.