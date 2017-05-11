Libre: Foot soldiers

DEPARTMENT of Health 7, partners launch 3-day summer camp for children with diabetes.

Is “Sweet Child o’ Mine” the event’s theme song?

•••

David Lim Jr.’s motion a delay try for road rage case, says lawyer.

Short of calling the tactic an outrage.

•••

Environment department to see if sinking of ship of Talisay City killed corals.

If found guilty, the vessel will certainly undergo hardship.

•••

Lapu-Lapu City to hire 4,000 students for work.

It’ll be a good excuse not to do home work.

•••

Gov. Hilario Davide III agrees with plan to arm barangay captains.

They will become foot soldiers against criminals.

•••

Police arrest two men for swindling gas station.

If punished severely, the culprits will have less drive to reoffend.

•••

Fake lawyer arrested in Consolacion, Cebu.

An offending lawyer is disbarred; an offending non-lawyer is placed behind bars.

•••

Motor parts store raided for fake product.

Someone had to put a brake to their operations otherwise accidents will happen.

•••

Coast Guard: No oil spill after vessel sank off Talisay.

It shore looks good.

•••

Groups march against restoration of death penalty.

The opposition is alive and kicking.