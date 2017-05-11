Tell it to SunStar: Tan, Fr. Bucag, Osmeña and Esgana

STA. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana was not fighting against Alex Tan, Fr. Roy Bucag or Mayor Tom Osmeña in recent incidents. He was fighting for what he believed was right.

Alex Tan’s hatred for Mayor Esgana started when the mayor led the investigation of the possible dumping of human waste in the sea by his vessels. Angered with the investigation, he retaliated by using his employees to accuse the mayor of maltreating them, leading to his suspension.

Still not contented, he threatened municipal employees who were insituting order in the ticketing at the Sta. Fe port during the past Holy Week, telling them that another suspension will soon be due to the mayor.

Yes, Alex Tan is a big businessman with big connections but that was not the reason for Mayor Esgana to question the operation of his ships. He only wants to ensure the safety of his constituents.

Why can’t Tan just move on and get over with it? Why does he still carry grudges against the mayor of Santa Fe? Does he want the public to perceive him as “untouchable” to the point of not submitting to the authority of the Santa Fe mayor?

As for Fr. Roy Bucag, Mayor Esgana never instigated a fight against him. What the mayor did was just to fight for the rights of his other constituents.

The mayor made sure that all the people in Sta. Fe were able to observe their religious practices during Holy Week regardless of religion, bearing in mind the right of others to enjoy their stay and enjoy their vacation in Santa Fe. He saw to it that everyone enjoyed equal rights.

As for Mayor Osmeña, it was indeed very unbecoming of him to interfere in the conflict between Mayor Titing and Alex Tan. If he really had everyone’s best interest in mind, he should have dealt with it on a professional level by hearing both sides.

Mayor Titing is a highly principled man serving his constituents unselfishly. He has no intention of fighting anybody, whether that person is a big businessman, a religious person or even a supposedly dignified political person. --Alma M. Mondigo of Cebu City North