Libre: Siloy Music Awards

THE Cebu music scene is undergoing transformation. While there are artists who look at their music as an outlet of expression, others have made their passion a source of livelihood. I am told some artists earned the ire of show producers for charging high talent fees.

Another transformation is the use of technology in the creation and promotion of songs. Software for recording music has become user-friendly allowing composers to make professional sounding recordings. Before, artists primarily depended on radio stations to air their songs, not anymore. The internet has become an effective tool for exposure of materials to the world.

It is therefore the right time to give due recognition to local artists who have raised not just the quality of original compositions but also the level of public consciousness to their works. On March 30, we announced the nominees to the Cebu Siloy Music Awards. We sent out requests to thirty personalities whom we believed cared about Cebu music for them to help us out in selecting the winners. The process is not perfect, but we need to start somewhere.

Song of the Year (for composers): “Balay ni Mayang” created the template for Vispop entries. “Duyog,” “Historias” and “Pa-Pictura Ko Nimo, Gwapo” are sterling examples of progressive gems from our female composers. “Habak” and “Tug Na Tug” prove that Bisrock is alive. “I Love Cebu” and “Kinabuhi Musika” are acknowledgement of Cebu Pop’s contribution to contemporary music.

The tandem of Jude Gitamondoc and Rowell Ucat has captured the hearts and ears of many listeners with two well-written compositions, “Hahahasula” and “Pero Atik Ra.” The combined reach of more than four million views is astonishing but “Hahahasula” has been covered by more artists and performed on national TV. Thus, the Song of the Year goes to “Hahahasula.”

Best Vocal Performance (Male): Bien Lobetos is the man as far as rock is concerned in “Habak.” Hopia is far out original in “Tug Na Tug.” Iping Amores is adorable in “Kinabuhi Musika.” This category is a toss between Kurt Fick (“Hahahasula”) and Max Surban (“Akong Harana”). While Kurt Fick is perfect for his song, we have to hand this award to Max Surban who never sounded better in the Missing Filemon composition since “Baleleng.”

Best Vocal Performance (Female): Jerika Teodorico (“Baklay”); Jewel Villaflores (“Duyog”); Marie Salvaleon (“Pa-Pictura Ko Nimo, Gwapo”); and Cattski (“Usa Ka Libo’g Usa Ka Panamilit”) have done justice to their respective songs but songbird Jacky Chang gets the award for showcasing a delightful vocal exhibition in “Pero Atik Ra.”

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: The lovable Hey Joe Show whose Bisaya is near impeccable in “Morena Girl” takes home this award from Hopia, Jewel Villaflores, Jacky Chang and Kurt Fick.

Congratulations to all. We look forward to more exciting Cebu music.