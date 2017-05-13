Briones: Picking on Dalaguete and Badian

ANOTHER western power has issued—oh wait—updated its travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid Cebu, particularly the southeastern town of Dalaguete and the southwestern town of Badian.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the Philippines. Terrorist groups continue to plan attacks and have the capacity and the intent to carry out attacks at anytime and anywhere in the country…,” the British Embassy said.

Mind you, it says “anywhere in the country,” which means terrorists might strike in, say, Masbate or Batanes, or, yes, even Cebu, but nowhere does the advisory specify that it might take place in Dalaguete or Badian.

Take note, the advisory adds that “attacks could happen anywhere, including places visited by foreigners, like airports, shopping malls, public transport and places of worship.”

Well, there are no airports that I know of in either town. The last time I checked, anyway. No shopping malls either. But if they’re looking to buy strawberries and fresh vegetables, Dalaguete has them all being the province’s vegetable basket. The town, too, has a beautiful centuries-old church, although it pales in comparison to the St. Michael the Archangel Church in the neighboring town of Argao, while Badian’s is not worth the mention, but I don’t think these are the to-go-to-places for foreigners.

Uh-uh. I think they’d rather sunbathe in beaches or cavort with under-aged, I mean, nubile natives or whatever it is they like to do when they come here.

Not that I’m sneering at this latest travel advisory.

When the US Embassy issued its travel advisory for Cebu and Bohol early last month, and I scoffed at the very thought, hubris grabbed by me the shoulders and shook me to my senses with the encounter of government troops and Abu Sayyaf members in Inabanga, Bohol on April 11.

Until now, the military and police continue to scour Bohol’s countryside for two terrorist survivors, who were last spotted in Pangangan Island in Calape.

So no. I won’t be embarrassing myself by belittling this latest warning. Not this time. No I won’t.

Although--and it’s a big ALTHOUGH and I will say this with my fingers crossed--Dalaguete and Badian are the last places I’d expect to find an Abu Sayyaf unless--and it’s another big UNLESS--the terrorist and his family are looking for a bargain in vegetables or want to enjoy the scenery of Kawasan Falls.

What? It could happen.

Terrorists do have have to eat, you know. And I’m pretty sure most, if not all, of them are health-conscious. You can’t exactly blend in with the general population when you’re obese. That’s just common sense.

And did you ever think that they might just want a break from all that terrorizing? I’m sure all that plotting and beheading foreigners take a toll on their psyche and overall health. So what better way to unwind and de-stress than to commune with nature, which, incidentally, Dalaguete and Badian have plenty to offer.

Although I have a feeling, that if you ask residents of both towns what they think about this latest advisory, they’d probably say, “Aw, shalan ba diay.”