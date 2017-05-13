Lim: Mothering

“ARE you married?” I was once asked. “No,” I replied. “Do you have children?” “No.” “Do you want any?” “Not really,” I answered.

But would you believe I once wanted six children? Insane, huh? I was young and naïve. My mother had six so I figured I should have six as well. But thank God, that didn’t happen. Six clones of myself in this world? One of me is more than enough. I am sure my mother would attest to that.

Frankly, I don’t know how my mother did it. On hindsight, I know it would have driven me mad if I had to raise six kids—six kids that likely would have had the same temperament as me.

Of course, depending on who the father might have been, there would still have been a slight chance for my children to have come out even-tempered but for that to have been possible, the father of my children would have to have been a saint.

But what were the odds of my finding a saint on Earth? So, no, I haven’t had the honor of pushing a child out into this world but I have had the pleasure of being a surrogate mother.

I’ve even read “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” Yes, I’ve changed nappies. I’ve made formula. I’ve carried a baby in one arm, throwing laundry into the washer in the other. I’ve also put my hand an inch away from a sleeping baby’s mouth, more than a few times, to check if she was still breathing.

But really, that was the easy part. Little did I know then that the most difficult parts were still coming. And I don’t mean going through polynomials, projects and poetry. And though I was ecstatic to have survived Ibong Adarna, Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo all over again, the most painful parts of being a mother were just about to begin.

No one really teaches you unconditional love better than your children. There are times when you want to give them away but at the end of the day, you will change your mind. And no matter how many times they take a knife and slice it through your heart, you will still love them.

You will never give up on them. And no matter how much they resent it, you will still tell them right from wrong anyway. You will never pray harder than the day you become a mother. Because the most difficult part of being a mother is honoring the choices your children make—from the clothes they wear to the careers they pick to the dates they bring home to meet you.

I haven’t had the honor of being a biological mother but I am grateful to have had the privilege of being a surrogate one.

Thanks, Ma. I know being my mother is not a walk in the park. But I’ve gotten my comeuppance so perhaps, we’re even. But maybe not. I was incorrigible as a child. I haven’t really improved much as an adult.

Happy Mother’s Day to you, Ma, and to all long-suffering mothers elsewhere in the world. A special shout-out to all single mothers who owe no one an apology or explanation for being a single parent.

